Every Christmas, the Courier is privileged to get a peek into Santa's mailbag.
Although the volume of postal correspondence from local children to the jolly old elf appears to be dwindling over time — presumably he's fielding more requests via email and messaging programs — their hopes and wishes remain endearing and timeless.
The letters we share here have been corrected for clarity and readability, although where possible (that is, ones not composed in fluorescent yellow ink) we've also shared a copy of the originals.
Fill in the blanks
Dear Santa,
My name is Piper and I am 11 years old. I am so excited for Christmas and your visit this year!
This year I have been:
Nice (X)
Naughty
A bit of both
A few things I did that were nice are: help take in groceries, help baby sit and a lot more.
For Christmas I wish for: an Easy-Bake oven, phone, floating soccer, Dissect-it kits (I already did the frog), science kit, and anything “Stranger Things” … oh, and a TV for my room.
—Piper
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey and I am 8 years old. I am so excited for Christmas and your visit this year!
This year I have been:
Nice (X)
Naughty
A bit of both
A few things I did that were nice are: cleaning the house, I helped my friend.
For Christmas I wish for: sewing machine, a pink bike, a karaoke and a makeup box.
—Zoey
Keeping it fresh
Santa,
This is Sabella Sanchez, I would like for you to get me a mini fridge for Christmas.
— Love, Sabella
More bling
Dear Santa,
I know my mom already told you we can only have three presents this year. What I would really want is a side table for my jewelry and Alexa. That’s what I really want for Christmas.
— Love, Addison Hoshal
P.S. I already have an Alexa and jewelry, but I would like more jewelry.