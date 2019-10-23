SAFFORD—All year long, the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is busy working in the hospital gift shop, at the information desk, in outpatient services reception, on floor visits and creating memorials. Once fall begins, the members all start to look forward to the upcoming annual fund-raiser, Christmas House. Along with gift shop receipts, the proceeds from Christmas House are the major source of funds the auxiliary uses to fulfill its mission to support the hospital.
Periodically, the Liaison to the Auxiliary, Chief Nursing Oﬃcer Lori Ray, brings requests to the Auxiliary Board for equipment that enhances patient care at MGRMC. The really big purchases this year were three CPM machines used by orthopedic surgery patients to exercise knee replacements and two epidural pumps to be used after surgery to control pain. ICU Nurse Director Kerri Hopson is enthusiastic about the new epidural pumps, which have user-friendly touch screens.
These equipment purchases represent funds totaling more than $10,000, a sum that last year’s Christmas House fund-raiser was instrumental in providing. Elizabeth Hinton, 2019 Christmas House chair, acknowledged the input of our community in guaranteeing a successful fund-raiser. Individuals and church groups throughout the Gila Valley have donated handcrafted items to be sold at this year’s Christmas House. She also noted that attendance at the event and purchases of auction pieces, holiday craft items, baked goods and raﬄe tickets allow the auxiliary to make more equipment purchases in the following year. Hinton said, “We couldn’t buy equipment for MGRMC without the financial support of everyone in the Gila Valley who attends Christmas House. Let’s do it again this year.”
For a preview sample of things to purchase this year and the raﬄe and auction items, go to the auxiliary’s website, www.christmashouse2019.com.
Buy your ticket for Christmas House 2019 in the hospital’s gift shop or at the door. Save the date: Nov. 8 and 9 at Dr. and Mrs. Bryant McNeill’s home, 172 Spencer Lane, Thatcher.