Christmas tree lighting brightens Pima’s Heritage Park

PIMA — A holiday celebration that started two years ago returned to Heritage Park on Friday evening.
Holiday songs, hot chocolate, cookies and a special guest brightened the park as the Town of Pima celebrated the season with its third annual Christmas tree lighting.
After Mayor C.B. Fletcher welcomed guests to the festivities, live Christmas songs from the Discovery Plus Academy choir and violin players, Sapphire Sound, and others delighted the crowd. Soup, hot chocolate and cookies served in the firehouse helped ward off the evening chill.
Local children got to add decorations to the town Christmas tree, which was lit after sundown by Santa Claus himself. Santa arrived courtesy of a Pima Fire and Rescue truck, and stayed to meet the children, hear their Christmas wishes and have pictures taken with them.