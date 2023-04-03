A sunny and mild Saturday offered ideal conditions for a car show held in the parking lot of Manor 415 in Safford.

Show organizer Matt McCabe said the event attracted about 80 to 85 entries, ranging from vintage restorations, tricked out low-riders and even extravagantly customized bicycles.

