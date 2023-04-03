Duncan residents Jake Edwards (left) and Don Todd were among the participants in Saturday's car show at Manor 415 in Safford. Edwards entered a 1978 Chevy pickup while Todd displayed his 1940 Ford pickup, which Edwards also helped restore. Although the Ford has won Best in Show in the past, including 2022's Hispanic Heritage Festival Car Show, the bar always rises. "You're never finished," Todd said.
Spectators mill through the Manor 415 parking lot in Safford during a car show held on Saturday.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
A side view of Don Todd's 1940 pickup, which was on display at Saturday's car show in Safford.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/ EA COURIER
The radiator overflow reservoir on Don Todd's 1940 Ford pickup is decidedly not the original stock option.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
This 1950s era Chevy was one of many vintage models on the display Saturday.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Frank Estrada, of Globe, said he spent two years acquiring the pieces for this custom bicycle, which had taken first place at three shows as of Saturday.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Merle Ray, of Globe, with a vintage Chevy pickup that originally belonged to his grandmother.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
This photo shows Merle Ray's grandmother the day she purchased her new pickup. The truck, which Ray now owns, was among those on display at Saturday's car show in Safford.