Church seeking helpers for cleanup work BY EA COURIER STAFF Aug 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 Updated 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COURTESY IMAGE Crossroads Baptist Church, 2934 W. Eighth St., Thatcher, is asking for volunteers to pitch in starting at 7 a.m. Saturday to help with some outdoor cleanup projects.Doughnuts and lunch provided. RSVP via Facebook at https://bit.ly/3p8qxwW. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volunteer Thatcher Crossroads Baptist Church Lunch Christianity Doughnut Free Lunch Project Internet Helper Cleanup Rsvp Load comments Most Popular Clifton's aquaponics venture to yield fresh food closer to home Safford and school district agree to share rec facilities Clifton woman wins almost $84K jackpot Monkeypox cases in AZ jump 39 percent in one week Common sense rules for staying safe in a lightning storm Lakeside Ranger District to host Women in Wildfire Training New Mexican restaurant rooted in Sonoran cuisine Developer plans to deliver flexible housing options to the area Limited-entry permit applications for big game, turkey, open until Friday FFA and 4-H members test their progress at Showmanship Showdown Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit