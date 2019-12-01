THATCHER — Personality, beauty and talent took center stage last month with the return of the Eastern Arizona Cinderella preliminary event and baby pageant, established to provide young girls with scholarship opportunities.
Girls from the Gila Valley and eastern Arizona, from infants to teens, participated in the 27th annual event, held Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Eastern Arizona College Fine Arts Auditorium. Contestants were judged on party wear and casual wear presentations, personality and talent, after which the 2020 royalty was crowned.
The new royalty included Cinderella Teen Rikki Yentsch, 13, of Safford; Cinderella Miss Lindsey Waters, 11, of Duncan; Cinderella Mini-Miss Jade Byrd, 7, of Safford; and Cinderella Tot Preslei Helms, 6, of Clifton. They will compete at the Arizona Cinderella State Finals, along with each participant in the preliminary. The finals will be held June 7-12, 2020, at the Hilton El Conquistador Resort in Tucson.
Also crowned Saturday were Cinderella Infant Corrina M. Cruz, Cinderella Baby Moana Mae Tavesi and Cinderella Tiny Tot Kennadi Mesa. The state Cinderella Baby Pageant will be held June 7-8, 2020, in Tucson.