One of the priorities of new Safford Police Chief Brian Avila to foster greater understanding of law enforcement’s role in the community and strengthen its relationship with local business owners and citizens.
Safford Police Department is offering an opportunity for members of the community to take a look under the hood, so to speak.
The department has opened registration for an eight-week Citizen Police Academy. The program is scheduled every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 21 and ending Nov. 9.
SPD said the goal of the Citizen’s Academy is “to foster a greater understanding of law enforcement’s role in the community and strengthen our relationship with local business owners and citizens.”
Topics to be addressed will include Introduction to Law Enforcement, Body Worn Cameras, Narcotics and Drug Interdiction, Firearm Safety, Live-Fire Shoot, Firearms Training Simulator, Traffic and DUI Investigations, Criminal Investigations, Taser and Use of Force.
Safford Police Capt. Tyler Cluff said most of the classes will be held in the training room at the city’s police headquarters.
“Once classes start, we will discuss the remaining weeks schedules and plans,” he said.
Cluff said the last citizen’s academy Safford Police Department held was in 2015.
“Those who participated commented that it was informative and entertaining to learn about our department and policing in general,” he said.
One of new Safford Police Chief Brian Avila’s goals for his department is to connect with the community and present the more human side of its personnel.
“Chief Avila has made it a priority for our department to be more involved in community events outside of day-to-day policing,” Cluff said. “The goal is to show our community members who we are and that we are here for them. We have had positive feedback on being more active in the community through events and on social media.”
Upcoming events SPD plans to attend include SalsaFest, the Graham County Fair and the Safford Airport fly-in. Cluff said the department’s new command post canopy will be set up at each venue.
“We are going to be handing out stickers, coloring books, and other small items to the public and visiting with them,” he said. “This will also be helpful to have a centralized location at these events if someone needs assistance from officers they will know where to easily find one.”
Deadline to apply is Sept. 17. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have no prior felony convictions and must be able to pass a background check.
Certificates of completion and various accomplishments of achievement will be presented. A time for discussion and feedback will be allotted for development of future needs of the Citizen Academy, SPD said.
