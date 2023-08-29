Safford Police Department headquarters

One of the priorities of new Safford Police Chief Brian Avila to foster greater understanding of law enforcement’s role in the community and strengthen its relationship with local business owners and citizens.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

Safford Police Department is offering an opportunity for members of the community to take a look under the hood, so to speak.

The department has opened registration for an eight-week Citizen Police Academy. The program is scheduled every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 21 and ending Nov. 9.

