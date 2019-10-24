SAFFORD—Though a bit windy, Oct. 12, 2019, was a beautiful morning for the third annual America Needs Fatima public rosary rally in front of Safford City Hall. The Rosary for Life was prayed together by about 30 people, led by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel, VC, for our families, our church, our nation and the world.
The miracle of the sun took place 102 years ago during the apparition of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, at which countless thousands of people witnessed the sun dancing. The virgin asked the three children, and all people, to pray the rosary every day for world peace.