In a full-page ad in the Eastern Arizona Courier on July 3, Isidro Isais announced the grand opening of the Edward D. Tuttle Jet X Flight Center at Safford Regional Airport. He described it as a $3 million project that will bring about a “much-needed infusion of public funds” through fuel and sales tax revenues.
The flight center will become a “pipeline for prosperity, create jobs for our residents and foster the future of our city,” the ad said. It invited the City of Safford and all of Graham County “and beyond” to join them for their grand opening celebration Aug. 1.
There was no grand opening, however.
The problem? Safford City Manager John Cassella said the city canceled its contract with Jet X months ago due to breach of contract.
Jet X signed a five-year contract with the city on May 7, 2020, to become the airport’s second fueling station. One year later, Jet X hadn’t pumped a single gallon of gas. Nor did the company have any tanks or trucks to accomplish the task, Cassella said.
Making matters worse, Cassella and Airport Manager Lance Henrie said Jet X employees took it upon themselves to install new security measures at the airport, creating a major issue for the airport’s other tenants.
Jet X has gone out of its way to spread disinformation through Calls to the Public at City Council meetings, the media and their attorneys, but their allegations are “absurd” and there’s no reason to believe they can fulfill the promises they’ve made, Cassella said.
Isais, his Director of Operations Paul Allen, and his “consultant,” Rudy Gonzalez claim Cassella and the city are purposely thwarting their intentions out of loyalty to the airport’s first fixed-base operator, Ponderosa Aviation.
Ponderosa, which has been in business since 1978, provides pilots self- and full-service fuel, a lounge, snack bar and a courtesy car so pilots can drive into town. It also offers maintenance and cleaning services and air ambulance services.
Isais and his associates further allege there has been a pattern of incidents designed to drive Isais out of business all to benefit Ponderosa.
The beginning
Isais began painting planes in Santa Maria, Calif., 31 years ago. In 2011, he moved to the area and began painting planes for Jetcrafters Aviation and in December 2018, five years after he bought out Jetcrafters, he signed a contract with the City of Safford to lease the property for several hangars at the airport so he could continue his business.
Isais said after he and former Safford City Manager Horatio Skeete came to terms, he signed a contract to become the airport’s second FBO in May 2020.
However, when Cassella came on board after Skeete’s retirement a month later, Isais said he was told the airport didn’t need a second FBO.
“When he first became city manager, Cassella said, ‘We’re going to have to talk,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I went to see him and the first thing he told me was, ‘Hey, you don’t want to go to war with Ponderosa. We don’t need another FBO,’ and he kept blasting with threats,” Isais said. “I said, ‘Where is this coming from? Why would I want to go to war with one of my customers? I paint their airplanes all the time.’”
Isais was determined to follow through with his plans. He purchased a $175,000 fuel truck, had concrete poured for fuel tanks, and bought two 4,000-gallon fuel tanks at $75,000 each. He also purchased a $245,000 fuel pump that can pump 450 gallons a minute.
Equally important, he entered into a contract with Avfuel, a global fuel supplier that serves 300,000 card members at airports around the world.
He created an 800-square-foot lounge for pilots in one of his hangars, began pursuing contracts with local eateries, a rental car company and a dry cleaner so he could provide extra services to pilots, and began making plans to build a five-story shipping container lounge on three acres leased from the city.
In addition, Isais said that — with Henrie’s permission — he also upgraded security measures at the airport’s main gate, right next to his business.
Problems arise
“They never came by for the fob keys. We called the chief of police, we tell them we have a new gate system, you can send somebody for the fob keys. Fire department. We offer fob keys. Nobody ever came,” Isais said.
The next thing he knew, city officials were objecting to the key-fobbed gate, insisting they’d never given permission, Isais said. The city is now upgrading all of the airport’s gates, he said.
Henrie said the first time he heard about a new security system was when other airport tenants started calling to complain about it. They were being confronted and asked to sign paperwork for key fobs as they were leaving the airport. When he ran out there, a contractor said he’d been hired by “Rudy,” an associate of Isais’, to replace the gate.
The city has an obligation to ensure everything at the airport runs smoothly and that all tenants follow the same rules and regulations, Cassella said. Isais has not been doing so, he said.
Ever since the gate incident, Isais said he’s had nothing but issues. Racial slurs have been spray painted on his building several times, a stray dog adopted by his employees was run over, a javelina was killed and left on his property, his company’s banners were ripped off fences and someone tried to steal his fuel truck, he said.
He didn’t know anything about his contract being in danger until a Ponderosa Aviation employee handed him an already opened certified letter from the City of Safford, he said.
Any attempts to talk to Cassella, Henrie and City Council members have been rebuffed, forcing him and his associates to communicate through attorneys or during Council meetings, Isais said.
Cassella and Henrie have a receipt showing Isais signed for the certified letter informing him about their plans to cancel the contract for cause. Under the terms of the contract, the city could cancel the contract after 30 days for cause or after 120 days without cause.
“We had cause. They were in breach,” Cassella said.
As far as attempts to communicate, Cassella said it was Isais and his associates who failed to respond to city emails and phone calls.
As far as the allegations of animal cruelty, vandalism and attempted theft, Cassella and Henrie deny any involvement.
In fact, they pointed out that a Jetcrafters contractor called the EPA, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Safford Fire Department to falsely allege Ponderosa Aviation had leaking fuel tanks.
Isais said he just doesn’t understand why he’s not being supported. Going to the newspaper is kind of a last-ditch effort to save his project, he said.
Once open, Avfuel would divert more than a dozen planes a day to the Safford Airport simply because they’d be able to refuel in minutes rather than the hours it takes elsewhere, he said.
The amount of fuel taxes Jet X could bring to the city would far exceed their expenditures, Isais said.
Considering that the standards fuel load tax is 5 cents a gallon and they predict selling 336,000 gallons of gas every month, Isais and his associated believe Jet X alone would bring in a minimum of $201,600 a year.
According to the City of Safford, the airport has a projected budget of $176,000 in FY22.
“If you’re coming from Florida or Texas and going to LA or going to San Francisco, Sacramento, Las Vegas, this would be a better spot for them to stop and refuel and keep on going instead of going to Scottsdale where the turnaround is an hour or so, or Van Nuys, where you can be sitting on your airplane for up to two hours,” Isais said. “It can be done in no time here.”
Cassella and Henrie said they have serious doubts about Isais’ projections.
Now, Isais said he’s in danger of losing his paint company’s lease, too.
“They keep on coming against me with everything they’ve got. They threaten me. I’m still making payments on all four hangars. The hangars belong to me, I’m leasing the land and now they are threatening to even cancel the lease on the hangars, the land,” Isais said.
The city is not threatening to cancel Isais’ other contract, Cassella said.
The city manager also said that while it’s unusual for an airport the size of Safford’s to have two fixed-base operators, he was hoping for healthy competition between the two. He even signed letters to help Isais obtain financing and offered him space at the terminal at a “nominal” amount so he could be closer to the tarmac.
As for going to the newspaper, Cassella said Isais is only doing so because “legally, he doesn’t have anywhere else to go. He’s only got drama and pageantry.”
“Ultimately, the question is did Jetcrafters fulfill their obligation and the answer is no,” Cassella said.
Future partner
Former Mike Tyson bodyguard Rudy Gonzalez met Isais when he hired him to paint his fleet of planes. A friend had recommended Isais and after flying to Safford, he saw potential in Isais and potential for a FBO. As the owner of Exotic Flights, Gonzalez said he “moves 80%” of American entertainers all over the world.
Although he denies being Isais’ partner or investor, Gonzalez said he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the project because he believes in it. Among his purchases? A 10,000-gallon fire truck because he was worried about the fire department’s response time.
“People still do good things in this world without having a vested interest. I have no vested interest,” Gonzalez said.
A second FBO would be a godsend for those needing to fuel up and for the local economy, Gonzalez said.
“Logistically, this is one of the most valuable airports in this country because of the quick turnaround, the airspace and there’s no traffic,” Gonzalez said. “ You’ve got to get into line at every airport.”
Gonzalez said that after opening the five-story lounge, he was going to invest even more money in Safford, going into partnership with Isais and purchasing land near the airport to build mansions with individual air strips. He also had plans to start a nonprofit flight school for underprivileged kids, he said.
Now those plans are doubtful given the city’s response to Isais and himself.
“I should be getting the key to the city. When the city tells me, ‘We don’t have money for the gates,’ and we say, ‘You know, we’ll take on the responsibility,’” Gonzalez said. “We not only invested in this business. We invested into an airport, something we shouldn’t have to do especially when I find out there’s been millions of dollars to do that.”
The City of Safford has consistently received grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and Arizona Department of Transportation for airport upgrades over the last two decades, but Gonzalez believes the airport’s runways, taxiways and landscaping are in poor shape.
“This town should look like Dubai, actually. You should have diamond streets here,” Gonzalez said.
Cassella said Isais and Gonzalez’s hints about financial malfeasance and allegations of poor airport conditions are “absurd.” Cassella also said he is angry at the suggestion that he is racist.
On July 26, Allen asked the council why Cassella has repeatedly said the city doesn’t want to do business with “you people,” at the same time reminding them about the racial slurs painted on the Jet X building.
During the same meeting, Ponderosa’s owner, Dr. Rex Bryce, said he was saddened to hear the details of the vandalism and said if he finds out any of his employees were involved, they’d be dealt with. He also said he welcomes competition and would like to go head-to-head with anyone if they were all playing by the same rules.
The FAA and ADOT inspect the airport regularly and the runways and taxiways are routinely maintained, Cassella said. Weeds are taken care of regularly, too, he added.
“It’s not like we get to decide what regulations are imposed upon us,” Cassella said.
As for security, Cassella said Isais and his associates are trying to impose standards that don’t exist for an airport the size of Safford’s.
“Up until a few years ago, we didn’t even have the six-foot fence that’s around it now,” Henrie said.
Gonzalez said he’ll continue to fight for the project.
“Nothing’s been in writing. What we got was a letter that was never delivered and a lot of threats from a lawyer that’s basically verbally communicating to his attorney, which bothers me. There’s nothing in writing,” Gonzalez said.
“They want to drag it out so long we’ll dry up. I’m not going to dry up,” he said.
Cassella said the issue has already been decided.
“There’s nothing left to say at this point. We gain nothing by trying to dialogue with them,” he said.