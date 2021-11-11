The Safford City Council approved a number of grants and construction contracts at their bi-monthly meeting on Monday.
First up, the council approved a resolution to accept two different grants from the Arizona Department of Transportation that will fund replacing lighting and signs at the airport and the airport's taxiway.
The grants provide $126,000 in funding for the project, while the city will be kicking in $14,000.
The council approved C&S Companies to complete the project.
Later on in the meeting, the council also approved a property lease agreement with Eric and Tosha Mack from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, to build a hangar at the airport.
The lease will start at $1,440 for the first year and then increase by 3% per year. The city estimates that the total amount of the 20-year lease will get the city $38,693.34.
Next, the city granted two separate contract awards to Bowman Consulting through the Arizona State Cooperate Contract program.
One of the projects is a $63,000 contract to design a traffic signal at the intersections of 20th Avenue and Golf Course Road and 20th Avenue and Relation Street.
The second contract is a $81,000 contract to design improvements on Hollywood Road from Highway 70 east to the city limits where it connects with Montierth Lane.
The council also approved a $2,645,827 construction contract with Show Low Construction Inc to build a pipeline to bring reclaimed water from the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plan to the ponds at the Graham County Fairground.
This project will be funded by the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona.
The council also approved the purchase of a used Patcher II machine, meant for sealing pot holes, for $17,000. The city currently rents a similar machine, which usually costs $3,000 a month, but has recently increased to $5,000 per month, said Lance Henrie, Safford’s public works director and city engineer.
The council also approved the final phase of a housing subdivision project to move forward.
Located on Montana Way, the Montana Vista subdivision includes 26 lots for the construction of housing, 23 of which have already been reserved, said Forest Wright of Breadwinner LLC, the holding company developing the lots.
Too move forward with the project, Wright said the company still has to turn in a public report with the Arizona Department of Real Estate, but he expects to do that soon.
Finally, the city also approved a resolution that allows city employees, dependents of city employees and active city firefighters to get a free burial plot in the city cemetery.