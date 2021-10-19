The Safford City Council discussed, again, what they’re going to do with a federal Community Development Block Grant the city will receive next year, what they’re going to do with American Rescue Plan money and the future of water and development in the city during a council work session on Friday.
At a council meeting on October 11, the council began to discuss with the public how they’re going to spend an estimated $253,000 to $271,000 in federal CDBG grant funds they’ll receive next year.
The money, given to counties, cities and towns across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is meant to be spent to fund projects that provide decent housing, decent living environments, help expand economic opportunities or increase public services that will mainly improve the lives of moderate to low income people.
Some ideas that were floated included installing sidewalk around Lafe Nelson School and Safford Middle School, building a park on a city-owned lot on the west side of 10th Avenue north of 10th Street, hiring more animal control officers and starting a community garden. They also discussed a project that would assist people experiencing homelessness.
“I know sidewalks aren’t sexy, but it’s something we talk about every year,” said Lance Henrie, Safford’s public works director and city engineer. Henrie presented the sidewalk idea to the council and the public at the previous council meeting in order to make the access to and from school safer for kids in the area.
At Friday’s meeting, Henrie said he’d like to see a project that could safely get kids across Relation Street whether that’s an above or below ground tunnel, bridge or something else.
“That’s something I dream about doing,” Henrie said.
At Monday’s council meeting, Councilmember McGaughey mentioned wanting to use the funds to create city parks from what he described as lots and abandoned houses in an area “across the highway.” McGaughey said he wasn’t referring to any specific neighborhoods or areas, but there are lots next to the St. Rose of Lima Parish Catholic Church and abandoned homes with swarms of Africanized bees in them that could be made into public parks, he said.
On Friday, McGaughey talked about the possibility of declaring a single parcel a slum and blight and making a “pocket park” there with the CDBG funds.
Another objective of CDBG funds is to prevent or eliminate slums or blighted areas.
To be classified as a blighted area of a slum, areas have to be identified as such under state or local law and must meet HUD’s definitions of a slum or a blighted area. Definitions like “there must be a substantial number of deteriorated or deteriorating buildings throughout the area” and “the public improvements throughout the area must be in a general state of deterioration.”
The city council can officially declare an area as a blight by signing a resolution after notifying homeowners in the area and giving them a chance to respond to the city’s resolution.
No areas in the city are currently declared blights or slums as far as he could recall, said Town Manager John Cassella.
Cassella said declaring an area, or a specific parcel in that area, a blight or a slum, would increase property values in that neighborhood after the city completed a project in that area.
The city will continue to discuss what to do with CDBG funds at future meetings.
American Rescue Plan money
The council also discussed how they’re going to spend $3.2 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
The money can go toward public health efforts, address educational disparities, including early literacy programs, rental, utility and unemployment assistance, eviction prevention, hazard and premium pay for essential workers and infrastructure investments.
Matthew Hoshal, the executive assistant to the city manager, presented a list of projects the council had previously discussed, including: using the money to build parks and recreation projects, giving grants to small businesses, building a respite center for people experiencing homelessness, a Main Street beautification project, irrigating the golf course, installing WiFi for city parks and the downtown area and more.
While there are interim rules about how the money can be spent, the rules are not final. Cassella said the city is trying to connect with officials at the U.S. Department of the Treasury through Senator Mark Kelly to figure out what projects the money can be appropriately used for.
Cassella mentioned the possibility of using the money to pay for the park near 10th Street and 10th Avenue as well.
“This seems like once in a lifetime things,” McGaughey said, stressing he would like to see the money used for more practical things, like making sure the city has water in the next 20 years.
The city has until December 31, 2024 to decide how to use the money.
Water
After a council member, worried about the city’s water supply, reached out to him, Cassella said he reached out to the town’s attorney, Steve Wene, to discuss the city’s water security.
Wene found that Safford’s water users use more gallons of water per month in the summer than the average water user.
According to the report, 3,537 water users in Safford use 9,558 gallons per month. The county’s 2,414 users, with water provided by Safford, use 11,325 gallons of water per month. Thatcher’s 1,640 users use 13,503 gallons of water per month.
The average water user uses 7,500 gallons of water per month.
“While this amount certainly will increase in the summer, the water usage in the County, and Thatcher seems excessively high. When drought limits the City’s water production, this excessive usage may force water use curtailments that may have been avoidable,” the memorandum reports.
The report goes on to say that while the city is keeping within its legal constraints for use of wells near the Gila River that provide close to 40% of the potable water during peak demand, the water levels continue concern.
“This is a concern because these wells are most vulnerable to a legal challenge that could result in the wells’ water production being limited,” the memorandum says. “In sum, the City needs to be aware that in the long-term it will be able to take only a limited amount of water from the wells near the Gila River and Bonita Creek. Therefore, ensuring current and future customers use water reasonably is critical. The faster demand approaches the 9,740 acre-foot water budget, the sooner the City will have to invest substantial large sums of money to develop groundwater supplies south of Safford, which will result in drastically higher water bills to generate revenues to pay for this expansion.”
Wene recommends “that the City make three adjustments to its current practices. First, adopt a rate structure that encourages water conservation by dropping the break-over points from 20,000 and 40,000 gallons per month, to at least 10,000 and 20,000 gallons. Second, the City should adopt rules as a utility that requires all users to contractually agree to follow the City’s curtailment plan and other conservation requirements to receive service, regardless of where they reside. Third, the City should similarly adopt contractual rules for water service that require the developer to implement conservation measures (limiting turf, xeriscaping, installing low-flow fixtures) or pay substantially higher hook-up fees and install larger meters to address the excessive water demand being created.”
Wene, who joined the council over the phone, said the city has years to develop plans but that it’s “good to get the policy in now so in five or six years when we do need them” people will be accustomed to them.
Instead of going straight to changing the city’s and people’s water service, Cassella said he’d prefer to try to launch a campaign that tries to educate and encourage people to conserve water, but he also encouraged the council to look back into water rate changes in the future.