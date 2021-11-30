The City of Safford has authorized its attorney to file litigation to stop Jetcrafters Aviation from operating what it calls an unauthorized fixed-base operation at Safford Regional Airport.
Isidro Isais, owner of Jetcrafters Aviation, a plane-painting company, signed a five-year contract with the city on May 7, 2020, to become the airport’s second FBO or fueling station. However, the city canceled the contract in the spring, saying the company had breached its contract because, after about a year, it hadn’t pumped a single gallon of fuel.
He declined to comment for this story, but Safford City Manager John Cassella sat down for an interview in July to discuss the canceled contract. At that time, he and and Airport Manager Lance Henrie said Isais didn’t even have the tanks or trucks needed to supply fuel.
Isais had taken out a full-page ad in the Eastern Arizona Courier on July 3, announcing the grand opening of the Edward D. Tuttle Jet X Flight Center at the airport. He described it as a $3 million project that would bring about a “much-needed infusion of public funds” through fuel and sales tax revenues.
The grand opening never happened, but Isais said Friday the flight center began operations the first week of November.
Tilly Clounts, the FBO’s manager, said Jetcrafters has simply “branched off” under its brand name and is legally operating under its business license. Other businesses at the airport have also branched off and are operating multiple businesses on the same license, she said.
“They’re saying we’re operating under something else and that’s just showing the city’s lack of due diligence,” Clounts said.
No one from the city has visited the business since it opened, Isais said.
Isais has promised the FBO will become a “pipeline for prosperity, create jobs for our residents and foster the future of our city.”
However, Cassella said in July there was no reason to believe Isais and his employees would be able to fulfill the promises they’d made.
Cassella and Henrie said Isais’ employees took it upon themselves to install new security measures at the airport, creating a major issue for the other tenants. Moreover, they said Isais’ and his employees had gone out of their way to spread misinformation and made “absurd” allegations through Calls to the Public at City Council meetings, the media and their attorneys.
Isais had claimed the city was showing favoritism toward Ponderosa Aviation and may be behind instances of animal cruelty, vandalism and attempted theft. He and his associates said the City of Safford has consistently received grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and Arizona Department of Transportation for airport upgrades but said the airport’s runways, taxiways and landscaping are in poor shape.
Cassella denied all of the claims and pointed out the FAA and ADOT inspect the airport regularly and the runways and taxiways are routinely maintained.
As for their efforts to get the FBO going, Isais has previously said he purchased a $175,000 fuel truck, had concrete poured for fuel tanks and bought two 4,000-gallon fuel tanks at $75,000 each. He also purchased a $245,000 fuel pump that can pump 450 gallons a minute.
He also said he entered into a contract with Avfuel, a global fuel supplier that serves 300,000 card members at airports around the world.
He created an 800-square-foot lounge for pilots in one of his hangars, began pursuing contracts with local eateries, a rental car company and a dry cleaner so he could provide extra services to pilots, and began making plans to build a five-story shipping container lounge on three acres leased from the city.
Isais said in July he didn’t understand why he’s not being supported. Going to the newspaper was a last-ditch effort to save his project, he said.
Once open, Avfuel would divert more than a dozen planes a day to the Safford airport simply because they’d be able to refuel in minutes rather than the hours it takes elsewhere, he said.
The amount of fuel taxes Jet X could bring to the city would far exceed their expenditures, Isais said.
Considering that the standards fuel load tax is 5 cents a gallon and they predict selling 336,000 gallons of gas a month, Isais and his associated believe Jet X alone would bring in a minimum of $201,600 a year.
According to the City of Safford, the airport has a projected budget of $176,000 in FY22.
Cassella and Henrie said they had serious doubts about Isais’ projections.
Cassella said that while it’s unusual for an airport the size of Safford’s to have two fixed-base operators, he had been hoping for healthy competition between the two. He even signed letters to help Isais obtain financing and offered him space at the terminal at a “nominal” amount so he could be closer to the tarmac.
As for going to the newspaper, Cassella said Isais is only doing so because “legally, he doesn’t have anywhere else to go. He’s only got drama and pageantry.”
“Ultimately, the question is did Jetcrafters fulfill their obligation and the answer is no,” Cassella said.