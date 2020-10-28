The City Safford Council Monday accepted three grants from the Arizona Department of Transportation that will be used to redesign two taxiways and an apron at the airport.
Over the next few years, the city is hoping to redesign the airport's secondary runway, two taxiways and an apron in the hopes additional funding will become available for actual construction projects, said Lance Henrie, airport manager and city engineer.
ADOT had already provided $157,500 for the redesign of the airport's secondary runway, but the agency recently called to say the agency had extra funds that could go toward the redesigns of two taxiways and an apron, Henrie said.
As a result of the council's acceptance of $202,500 in grant money, the city will now be able to redesign those areas of the airport a year earlier than anticipated, Henrie said.
Under the terms of the grants, the city must provide 10 percent of the projects' funding so the most recent redesigns will cost the city $22,500.
There are 800-1,000 takeoffs and landings at the airport monthly and it's important to keep up on maintenance, he said.
Other aprons have already been replaced because they didn't have a good base underneath them, Henrie said.
"Nothing out there is in horrible shape, but these taxiways and the 826 runway are on the tail end of their design life and so it's good to get them ready for re-design or reconstruction before they completely fail," Henrie said.
When taxiways and runways start to crumble, Henrie said props begin to throw debris up, causing damage to the planes.
During the redesign process, a soil analysis will be done to ensure the new structures won't crack and will be up to current specifications, he said.
Henrie anticipates Runway 826 will be designed by June 30.
As for when construction will take place, Henrie said it depends upon when funding becomes available.
"If (funding) comes available we'll have them ready to go for construction," Henrie said. "That's the big thing with ADOT and federal projects. If you've got a shelf-ready project, they'll go to the people ready to go first."
The Runway 826 project is expected to cost around $3 million and will likely be completed within two phases since ADOT rarely provides more than $2 million at a time to any one project, Henrie said.
Henrie said he hopes the taxiways and apron will be finished by 2025.
"We obviously want more growth at our airport and to keep everything up to par is a benefit to our community and our airport," Henrie said.