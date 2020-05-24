The Class of 2020 was celebrated in a variety of ways over the past few days. To check out more photos visit: https://www.eacourier.com/news/thatcher-safford-pima---class-of-2020/collection_b18bb380-9d37-11ea-97db-e39a0e53c6a1.html
