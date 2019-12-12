Cleaning day in Little Hollywood

SAFFORD — They met in Little Hollywood Saturday morning, Dec. 7, and the neighborhood was a different place when they were done.
They came with a front loader, a dump trailer, a chainsaw, garbage bags, trash pickers and their own hands; seven roll-off containers awaited them. They were there, for the second time this year, to clean up state-owned lots in Little Hollywood — a neighborhood long plagued by illegal, or wildcat, dumping, squatting and alleged drug activity.
The cleanups are a joint effort between Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful (SEACAB), Graham County, the City of Safford, the Safford Fire Department, Vista Recycling, community volunteers and community service workers. Little Hollywood landowners worked on their properties during the cleanups as well, adding their own items to the roll-offs.
“We had a good turnout,” said SEACAB Chairman Tim Linden. “We were able to achieve our objective, which was moving further into the third and fourth blocks while still cleaning up some of the first and second.”
“We’ve had two neighborhood meetings with people there to fill them in on the process and get some feedback on how we could help them clean up, what the problems are and what we can do going forward to keep the wildcat dumping from going on out there,” said Graham County Manager Dustin Welker. “We’ve had some really good response, and people have stepped up and cleaned up.”
Graham County Supervisor Paul David, one of Saturday’s volunteers, said the state-owned lots could go to auction after being cleaned and surveyed, hopefully attracting new residents. “There’s so little land available for affordable housing that we see this as an ideal location for people to purchase property at a reasonable price and put housing there,” said David. He added that new residents could combat wildcat dumping through increased reporting.
However, there will be one condition. Unless their property is above the floodplain, future residents will be required to have a home that can be moved in the event of flood conditions or is elevated above the floodplain.
David added that the county has no financial interest, that its aims are to eliminate blight and ensure public health by seeing that all Little Hollywood residents are on septic systems.
In both cleanups, SEACAB engaged the services of Allen Matthews. Using his front loader, Matthews helped fill the roll-offs, provided by Vista Recycling, and the SEACAB dump trailer. He also cleared away obstructing brush and trees, unearthing used syringes in one patch - something, Linden said, of which SEACAB volunteers are advised to be aware.
The vegetation was piled up to be burned later by the Safford Fire Department, which offered its assistance in the cleanups. The Fire Department aided the first cleanup, in October, by pre-burning brush in the area and burning green waste piles. “They’ve been amazing and instrumental in helping with the cleanup. They’ve burned a lot of debris out there, on a completely volunteer basis,” Welker said.
County Planning and Zoning Director, and Safford City Councilman, Steve McGaughey pitched in at both cleanups by pruning overgrown trees, and the City of Safford’s Morgan Seale operated a front loader in October.
McGaughey said residents not actively cleaning up their property are sent letters advising them of the need to do so and asking them to come in with a plan to clean up. Residents have 30 days to reply, after which a certified letter granting them an added 30 days is sent. Those not replying after 60 days will be contacted by mail by the hearing officer, Justice of the Peace No. 2 Wyatt Palmer, who normally issues a fine if the resident does not appear.
“So far, we have not collected one dime in fines and we don’t know that we ever will,” McGaughey said. “There have been a lot of fines issued, but it has been the catalyst that got them to go ahead and get it cleaned up, and the fines were dismissed. The only time we will probably follow through and collect the fine or put a lien on the property is if we have to send County forces to physically clean something up because it’s completely out of hand and they won’t deal with it.”
On Saturday, the SEACAB dump trailer, driven by founder Jay Rasco, took three loads to the Safford City Landfill. The haul included nine refrigerators and a few smaller appliances. Three of the roll-offs were also filled. With a great deal of brush cleared and an abundance of trash removed, there was a much different look to Little Hollywood.
“We’ve been able to make a big dent out there,” Linden said.
“This has opened things up; it’s much cleaner,” David said. “It’s amazing what equipment and manpower can do.”
The next Little Hollywood cleanup is tentatively scheduled for early January 2020.