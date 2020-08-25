What a difference a year makes.
Last year the 30-plot Clifton Community Garden on Park Avenue needed locals to tend it, now there are only four plots available.
Ellie Somerville, the president of the non-profit organization responsible for the garden, credits more open communication to the current success of the garden. Every gardener who works in the garden is on a text chain, and whenever someone has questions about gardening, the community garden chat is ready to answer.
“We’ve had a lot of people who are really passionate about gardening and more people moving in,” said Sommerville. “People use the garden as a stress reliever. I have done that myself, particularly in the months of March and April. It’s something that if you need to connect yourself with something that’s real and in-person, being able to grow things, I think really helps. We have a great community, and really great members.”
Clifton Community Garden Coordinator Steve Ahmann said there were more participants than ever at the latest garden planning meeting.
“We’re continuing to do everything we can to be a resource for the community and for anybody who wants to have good healthy produce and to help others. That’s what we’re about,” said Ahmann.
The garden produces results year-round due to a water drip system. It’s divided into three major gardens, one garden has full sun access, another has mostly shade, and another is a flower garden.
Those who work in the garden come from all walks of life, said Ahmann, who is the man one must see about getting a plot.
One of the youngest gardeners is an eight-year-old child who planted his Halloween pumpkin from last year and is now growing a pumpkin plant.
Jeff Calpin, who received the Garden of the Month award for August, arrived in the area from Colorado four months ago.
Not being familiar with what to plant in Arizona’s heat, he’s had mixed success. His attempts with corn and potatoes didn’t go very well, his radishes and onions are hanging in there.
Caplin likes the affordability of the garden. He was able to use the garden’s rototiller and plant free seeds, and he didn’t have to worry about paying for the water used.
“The soil is really good and rich in minerals. It’s a nice hobby to have. It’s nice to go out there and keep it watered,” he said. “My daughter went off to college, and I don’t have much family. I guess my plants and garden are like my children right now.”
Eventually, Calpin hopes to start canning what he grows from the garden. In the future he also wants to invest in more native seeds in the hopes that they will grow better in the garden.
Over the past year, the gardeners have given away their produce grown in the garden to those in need. Ahmann said there are currently plans in place to create a produce give-away box so that individuals within the community who need produce can walk to the garden and take what they need from the box.
The non-profit is also looking into moving a hive of bees to the property, Ahmann said.
Pollinator feeders are planted in multiple areas around the garden. Bat houses have just been placed in the garden in the efforts to encourage their presence in the garden as pollinators.
As the longest-functioning community garden in the state, the Clifton garden is certified to be a source of safe produce to schools, Ahhman said. No pesticides are allowed in the garden, and respect of neighboring garden plots is stressed.