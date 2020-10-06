A fire that was sparked by lightning nearly two months ago in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is the cause of all the smoke that's been drifting across Clifton for the past week.
The Cow Canyon Fire is in the Blue Range Primitive Area, has burned roughly 9,000 acres and is currently 18% contained.
Although the fire is roughly four miles to the southeast to the town of Blue in Greenlee County, and 133 miles from Clifton, smoke from the fire has been obvious in Clifton for several day.s
Clifton Fire Department Chief Peter Ortega said Tuesday seemed to be the worst day so far, however he had not heard of any locals suffering from complications from the air quality.
Steve Johnson, the Apache-Sitgreaves ranger district spokesperson said roughly 600 acres of the fire has spread into the Gila National Forest in New Mexico. As of Tuesday night, there is a helicopter and a crew of 13 people monitoring the fire.
Although there were some buildings at risk roughly a week ago, the areas around the buildings have been cleared and they are no longer in danger, Johnson said.
The fire continues to spread because it's in extremely steep, rugged terrain, Johnson said.
“It’s primitive; you’re like in the land of the lost up there,” Johnson said. “There are giant canyons, cliffs, and no roads. It’s as inaccessible as it comes.”
Due to the lateness of the fire season, Johnson said there aren’t many resources available for a fire in a remote region. Many of the wildfire teams are currently working in Oregon and California, he said.
Although the fire continues to grow, it hasn’t moved exponentially in one direction or another, Johnson said.