Clifton residents will no longer have to drive to the food bank in Duncan come the new year.
The United Way of Graham and Greenlee County, the First Southern Baptist Church in Duncan and the Town of Clifton have teamed up and will be opening a drive-through food bank in a town-owned building on Shannon Hill in January at the latest.
Amber Sumner, director of the Duncan Food Bank of First Southern Baptist Church, will oversee the new food bank as well.
The United Way board saw the need within the community, Sumner said.
The United Way will be funding the food bank, Sumner and the church will be responsible for operating it and the town is providing the location gratis.
Last week, Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez was finalizing a lease agreement between the town and First Southern Baptist Church so he could put it on the agenda for the town’s regular council meeting Sept. 9.
The building itself is a single room, with two larger shipping containers outside which will be used for storage, Sumner said. She’ll be purchasing a freezer for the food bank, as well as a refrigerator.
Sumner said the food bank in Duncan is often visited by elderly individuals and young families from Clifton.
Once the food bank is open and running, Sumner hopes to have two distribution days a month and will be in need of volunteers.
“We need volunteers to run the distributions, bag up the food and put the bags in vehicles,” she said.