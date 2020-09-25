train.jpg

A Graham County Sheriff's deputy checks out the damage to a car struck by a train Friday.

 Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier

According to Safford Police, the driver of a small passenger car managed to avoid injury despite being hit by a train shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near Highway 191 and Eighth Street. The vehicle was pushed at least 50 yards down the track before the train came to a stop. No other details were immediately available.

