According to Safford Police, the driver of a small passenger car managed to avoid injury despite being hit by a train shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near Highway 191 and Eighth Street. The vehicle was pushed at least 50 yards down the track before the train came to a stop. No other details were immediately available.
Most Popular
-
Town of Pima considering purchasing Matthews Pond
-
Sunday night rollover sends Safford man to hospital
-
Shoplifting suspect claims she has a gun, gets shocked
-
4-month-old found in Safford wood pile; mom arrested
-
Rene Jacob Hunt
-
Nicole Horn - Greenlee County Board of Supervisors District One candidate
-
Saliva test: Fast, easy way to get COVID-19 results
-
50th Anniversary
-
Former Safford city council member enters plea agreement
-
Shoplifting suspect begged to be shot before being TASED