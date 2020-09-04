The Copper Steer Steak House was back in business in relatively short time Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the exhaust fan above their grill, said Safford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Clark Bingham.
The fire department received a call shortly before 3 p.m. about a fire at the Highway 70 restaurant and when firefighters arrived they discovered the grease buildup above the grill had caught fire, Bingham said.
Firefighters were able to knock the fire down with a hose before it extended into the attic of the restaurant and before any lasting damage was done to the fan, grill or ductwork, he said.
There were no patrons inside at the time; staff was just getting ready for the night's business, Bingham said.
Firefighters were wrapped up within an hour, he said.