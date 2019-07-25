SAFFORD — The annual free Back to School Clothing Exchange will take place Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 303 W. 20th St.
Everyone is welcome to donate unwanted clothes and find something new to you.
Clothes for donation need to be clean and in good condition — no stains or holes — and bags of clothes need to be labeled with sizes and whether they are for a boy or girl.
Adult clothes may also be donated, as well as backpacks, belts, shoes and jewelry.
Clothes may be dropped off with:
• Mary Richardson, 2230 S. Lamonica Way, Safford, 928-322-6539 (text)
• Sarah Knight, 1969 E. Solomon Rd., Safford, 928-792-8864 (call or text)
Items may also be dropped off July 26, after 4 p.m., at the Stake Center.