Clothing exchange

The auditorium at the Church of Latter-day Saints on 20th Street in Safford was a popular spot for parents and their kids during the annual Back-to-School Clothing Exchange.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 20th Street in Safford was hopping Saturday morning as dozens of parents and kids sorted through piles of assorted clothes, shoes and more at the annual Back to School Clothing Exchange.

Mary Richardson started the event on a modest scale nine years ago and eventually opened it up to the entire community. She said it just gets “bigger and bigger and bigger” every year. The basic idea is for families to help each other out with back-to-school expenses by sharing the clothing their kids have outgrown while accepting attire for which other families no longer have use.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments