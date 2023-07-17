The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 20th Street in Safford was hopping Saturday morning as dozens of parents and kids sorted through piles of assorted clothes, shoes and more at the annual Back to School Clothing Exchange.
Mary Richardson started the event on a modest scale nine years ago and eventually opened it up to the entire community. She said it just gets “bigger and bigger and bigger” every year. The basic idea is for families to help each other out with back-to-school expenses by sharing the clothing their kids have outgrown while accepting attire for which other families no longer have use.
“I know my kids have benefitted from it,” said Richardson, who has six of them.
Richardson, her family and her cousin Sarah Knight do most of the work, including soliciting donations, sorting through a mountain of clothing and arranging them by gender and size so that everything is easy to find.
There are rules for the donations. Items have to be clean and in good repair. She also doesn’t take underwear.
“I don’t want your garbage,” she said.
Anything left over from the event is donated to various non-profits, Richardson said.
The entire project clearly is an enormous undertaking. Richardson admitted as much, but she said every time the project appears to have gotten too big for her to handle, she's rewarded with the gratitude of parents who say they couldn't have afforded getting their children outfitted for school without it, so she's carried on.