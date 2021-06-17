When man and nature collide, sometimes it can be as simple as moving the dog dish inside to avoid future conflicts. Sometimes it gets more complicated.
It’s the job of a wildlife specialist to figure it out.
New Mexico native Christopher Carrillo, a wildlife biologist supervisor who has been with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for more than 25 years, oversees the wildlife specialists in Arizona.
“We enter a cooperative agreement with the county governments to provide a way to minimize wildlife damage, urban and rural,” he said.
Carrillo said that wildlife damage can be anything from woodpeckers carving holes into houses to wolves and mountain lions killing calves on the range. When a county resident encounters wildlife damage, they contact the county, which contacts the wildlife specialist living in the county.
Education
Whenever an animal is causing trouble, the first step of a wildlife specialist is to talk to the person experiencing the situation. After discussing the problem, the specialist may help the resident come up with an option they might not have thought of. Deterring wildlife such as squirrels, bobcats, skunks and coyotes from disturbing an urban location can be as simple as not leaving out the pet dish, he said.
“Feeding your pets inside instead of outside is a way. That food attracts everything through smell. Also, water features attract wildlife,” he said. “If you have water running all the time that will attract wildlife.”
Keeping vegetation trimmed can also assist in deterring wildlife because animals like being hidden, he said. Putting animals in a secure pen at night can also deter natural predators. Placing a fence under the porch can deter animals from living under it. These are simple solutions, but they just might not occur to residents as a way of deterring wildlife, he said.
If deterrent strategies don’t work, the animal specialist will trap the animal and either relocate it or euthanize it, he said.
“A lot of our work is providing technical assistance,” he said. “Removal is typically a last resort when other tactics aren’t working.”
Wildlife specialists do a lot of work around airports, he said. Ground squirrels are a food source for hawks, which can cause expensive damage to airplanes.
“We do a wildlife assessment to determine what is on that particular property. Once we do that we can reduce the attractiveness of the air field. We’ll ask them to take out the trash, remove vegetation and plant trees that aren’t fruit-producing or grade the road so the puddles don’t hold water,” he said.
Along with education, specialists use many non-lethal tools such as cages, traps and loud noise-making cannons to scare away birds, he said.
Livestock predators
The biggest problem in Graham and Greenlee counties are livestock predators, he said.
When a rancher sees that several cows are missing their calves, the rancher will call the livestock specialist. The specialist will come to the ranch and conduct a deprivation investigation. They will look for the calves to determine if they’ve been killed and if a predator is responsible.
“You have to know the species you’re dealing with to manage it most effectively and minimize further damage,” he said.
Leaving a trap and catching every type of predator is not effective. Sometimes a predator will leave the ranch owner’s land, and to follow it the specialist will have to get permission from the neighboring landowner. In other instances, the predator may never return to the ranch and never be caught. Every wildlife situation is unique, he said.
“The goal is to capture and remove the offending animal, not capture every black bear or coyote,” he said.
Euthanization
Specialists only euthanize animals as a last resort, Carrillo said. If relocating an animal to another location is not a good option, the specialist will euthanize it and then leave it in a remote location. Specialists aren’t allowed to harvest the animal for personal gain, he said. If the animal is in an urban location, it will be removed from the area and if necessary, it will be euthanized.
Because animals such as bobcats, skunks, and raccoons are prime carriers of rabies, once trapped they are euthanized, Carrillo said. After they are euthanized, their brain matter is tested for rabies and the results are placed in a database. By testing all these animals, officials have a better idea of where rabies infections are located.
“This enhanced surveillance program monitors wildlife issues in the state. It’s a way to monitor wildlife health. If we know rabies is in the area, we contract the county and state health departments,” he said.
Carrillo said if hawks have to be euthanized, the specialist will have the hawk frozen and taken to a bird repository. Some Native American tribes need the bird’s feathers for traditional uses. Instead of having to attain a permit to harvest the bird, they can apply for the use of its feathers from the repository.
“This way, we are able to use the animal for a secondary purpose,” he said.
Lifestyle
A skilled specialist learns how to track, identify scat, and trap from various sources, including the Arizona Trappers Association. Many employees learn their capabilities from personal interest, he said. Some skills and knowledge are passed down through their families and cultural influences.
Each specialist lives in the county they work in, Carrillo said. They are paid a yearly living wage salary ranging from $31,520 to $51,103 through the federal government. Always busy, a specialist can be assigned to multiple projects in their county. These assignments range from helping a rancher identify and remove a large predator to dusting flea-killing powder on ferrite and prairie dog holes. This powder kills the fleas that carry the Black Plague, which makes the animal’s life better and protects humans, he said. Specialists also help counties lower feral dog populations.
The typical response time of a specialist is 24 hours, he said.
Impact
Paul David, Graham County supervisor, said specialists are appreciated, and he has worked with the county to continue the agreement with the USDA for several years due to their value.
“They have an important role, especially for rabies control,” he said.
David said the skills of a wildlife specialist are important, especially for people living in urban fringe areas.
Richard Lunt, Greenlee County supervisor, said the Greenlee County specialist provides a great service to the county and spends most of his time dealing with mountain lions and wolves. If not for him, the job would fall to an animal control officer in the sheriff’s office.