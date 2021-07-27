Imagine a small town in the middle of the desert with a river running through it. A couple of thousand people call it home and at its center, a prominent educational institution. Thinking of Thatcher and Eastern Arizona College? Well, think of Colonia Juárez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua and Academia Juárez too.
Situated in Colonial Juárez, a town colonized by a community of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members in the 19th century, Academia Juárez is a bilingual middle school and high school, with about 200 students, that has a decades-long relationship with Eastern Arizona College.
“The relationship between Eastern Arizona College and Academia Juárez has been open for 40 to 50 years,” said Gary Sorensen, EAC’s Dean of Students. Sorensen went on to describe the school as a “good pipeline to Eastern Arizona College.”
Along with various people in Thatcher and EAC having familial ties with people in Colonial Juárez and at Academia Juárez, Sorensen said that in the 1990’s EAC’s music department’s orchestra, choir and band would regularly load onto buses and drive down to Academia Juárez to perform at the school. Instead of heading back to Thatcher after their concerts ended, Sorensen said community members in Colonial Juárez would offer their homes for students and faculty to spend the night in. These repeated visits, and visits by students of Academia Juárez to EAC to attend college sports games, offered chances for cross-cultural and intercommunal bonding, Sorensen said, and eventually, a pathway for students from Academia Juárez to attend EAC.
“It was a really, really nice time,” said Yanyre Vizcaino, the school register for Academia Juárez.
During that time Vizcaino and Sorensen said that crossing the border was relatively uncomplicated, but starting in the 2000’s, with rising fears of national security concerns, crossing the border all of a sudden required Americans to show their passports at the border, which Sorensen a lot of students did not have. Because of the security measures and because the drug war in Mexico ramped up, trips by EAC’s music department to Academia Juárez and trips by Academia Juárez students to EAC sports games slowed to a halt.
In the absence of that cross-cultural exchange, Sorensen said the college was still able to keep up the relationship between the two schools by sending a recruiter to Academia Juárez to recruit students to EAC after they graduated.
That’s how Julissa Payan came to EAC.
Payan grew up close to Academia Juárez in a community called Nuevo Casas Grande, but she’s lived at various times in her life in Socorro, New Mexico, Odessa, Texas and in Maryland for short periods of time. Payan holds dual Mexican and American citizenship. Towards the end of her time at Academia Juárez, Payan attended a college recruiting session where they met a recruiter from EAC. Wanting to go to a college with her friend outside of Mexico, Payan and her friend choose to go to EAC.
“I enjoy it and I always feel welcome here,” Payan said, “Since I did grow up in a small town, coming to Eastern Arizona College was kind of the same feeling.”
Now a sophomore who’s studying elementary education and an executive assistant for the college’s student government, Payan said she’s been successful at convincing at least two of her friends from Academia Juárez to enroll at EAC.
Because tighter cross-border travel restrictions have been enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only five Academia Juárez students were able to enroll and make it to classes at EAC last year instead of the usual 10, Sorensen said.
Pedro “Andre” Alvarez was one of the five.
Born in El Paso, Texas, Alvarez attended Academia Juárez for six years from middle school to high school. Alvarez said he knew a lot of friends and relatives that went to EAC. What also attracted him to the school was that EAC had in-person classes last year, something that he sorely missed taking classes exclusively online.
“It pretty much worked out perfectly since the day I signed up for school here,” Alvarez said.
Now an incoming sophomore, Alvarez said he tells friends in Mexico that “they’ll have friends automatically,” at EAC.
“They bring a great perspective from a different country,” Sorensen said about students from Academia Juárez, “it’s a great way to spread diversity and inclusion.”
“They feel really guided at EAC,” said Vizcaino, “when they go to other colleges and universities and you’re an international student, it’s a big deal,” EAC, she said, makes it not such a big deal. “It’s a very welcoming community,” she added.
Vizcaino said the school constantly checks up to see if COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, but they haven’t received any indication that they will be anytime soon. When they do though, Vizcaino said she thinks more students, especially students whose admission to EAC was put on hold because of the pandemic, will want to enroll in classes at EAC.