Does your child want to become the next Todd McFarlane or Dav Pilkey? They’re in luck.
Brandt Woods, local muralist and graphic artist, will be teaching youngsters ages 6-12 how to draw comics at the Safford City-Graham County Library on June 22.
“Summertime is the perfect time for this class because at the end of June to July, kids run out of things to do. So if I could teach kids to start drawing comics or give them a push to start enjoying that,” he said. “It gives them something else to do on top of watching T.V. waiting for summer to end.”
For those of you unfamiliar, Pilkey is the writer and illustrator of the Captain UnderPants and Dog Man series and McFarlane is a comic book creator known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and Spawn.
The class will teach kids how to bring artwork and writing together to create a comic, Woods said. He’ll use an overhead projector and iPad instead of pen or pencil during the class and he’ll give the youngsters examples of comics and help them come up with comic ideas.
Many locals know Woods for his downtown Safford murals, but they are a new development in his artistic career. Woods’ first comic, Nature Walk, was published in 2018, and in 2020 he published his second book, Crow and Pistachio. Both were geared toward children ages 8 to 13.
The self-taught illustrator produces his own YouTube videos featuring artists, their style, and artistic design element implementation. They also include tutorials and highlight what he calls “The Best Art on Earth.”
“I’m just trying to help people appreciate art,” he said.
Lesley Talley, library supervisor, said she is excited to have Woods do a presentation for the kids at the library. The library has already purchased colored pencils and paper for the young would-be artists to use.
“We have talked to him a couple of times. We wanted to meet him since his murals appeal to us as the library staff. I think the kids will enjoy working with a local artist,” she said.
Woods’ June 22 class starts at 1 p.m.
Manga and anime artist, Canos Nieto, will teach a class for kids ages 12 to 18 on June 28 at 11 a.m.
No registration is required for either class.