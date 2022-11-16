He isn’t even a film buff, but Danny Smith sure likes a theater.
One, specifically.
Built 120 years ago, the nearly-resurrected Safford Theatre may once more become a jewel of Safford’s Main Street.
Bringing up the theater project might cause an eye roll to locals, as it’s been talked about for at least 20 years.
But Smith, president and founder of the Safford Downtown Association, who owns the building situated on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street, said the project is at 65 percent completion.
Smith stood in the lobby, which seemed luminous. Painted an Irish butter yellow and trimmed with a paler hue, the space exuded warmth as sun streamed in from windows facing Main Street.
Nearby, folding tables covered in brown paper held supplies from wood glue to painter’s tape, the surfaces covered in fine sawdust.
“Dirt below you, sky above,” he described the theater as it was when he began the project in earnest.
It was hard to believe, as he pointed out vintage Art Deco lighting sourced worldwide, fine hand-screened panels of wallpaper and an ornate custom staircase crafted from old theater seats. A colorful hand-painted border — discovered under old plaster and restored to historical accuracy with metallic paint — was painstakingly applied by local artist Karen Fox.
Smith plugged in a 1948 popcorn popping machine he found in Miami, Ariz. After spying it tucked far in a back corner while window-shopping, Smith couldn’t believe his find.
“I couldn’t get a hold of him fast enough,” he said of the store owner.
He said he walked out with a popper in pristine condition for a fraction of asking prices elsewhere.
It really is a brand-new building at this point, Smith said. Exposed brick, two iron beams and the concrete stairwell that leads to the balcony are the only true structural vestiges.
“We’ve raised about $785,000,” he said, for renovation. Generous donations from The United Way and Freeport McMoRan are commemorated with named box-seat booths upstairs: Smith estimates that 95 percent of the funds raised were from private donors.
Funding the project is an ongoing need, he admitted.
The pandemic didn’t do the project any favors, either. “It slowed us down where we, had we finished this in 2019, it would have cost us about a third less,” Smith said. Major donors pushed pause on funding as uncertainty loomed, slowing the build.
But he’s optimistic about future funding, stating that there will be good news to share with the community Dec. 15. The theater’s GoFundMe page is still active, too.
“I think this is going to be a real neat venue,” he said, looking out over the outdoor theater space toward the stage in process. “The point is to be a little economic engine,” he added. With the option to have outdoor events and performances ranging from concerts to films, to the indoor screen, to use as a location in period films, Smith’s vision filled in the gaps where actual construction remains to be completed.
Safford Mayor Jason Kouts of Kouts and Son Construction and crew have been working on the project since it began, around four years ago. Many other local businesses and contractors were brought in for welding, custom fabrication, electrical, concrete work and flooring.
Smith said about 75 percent of the fixtures, including a scalloped water fountain from an estate sale in New York, pendant lighting from a vintage store in Port Townsend, Washington, and wall sconces from Australia, are actual vintage pieces, not reproductions.
“I searched the world,” he said.
“It’s actually happening,” he added. “[I’m] just dreaming it up as I go.”