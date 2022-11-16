Danny Smith.JPG

Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith stands in the upstairs of the Safford Theater. Restoring the building has become a self-described passion project for Smith, president and founder of the Safford Downtown Association.  

He isn’t even a film buff, but Danny Smith sure likes a theater.

One, specifically.

The lobby of the Safford Theatre is nearing completion after nearly four years of restorative work. The concrete staircase is original; the stair rails were custom-welded using old theater seats. Nearly everything else was built from scratch.
This backhoe, used to remove the old ceiling/floor of the Safford Theater, sits in what is now the renovated lobby.
The facade of the in-process Safford Theater now bears a marquee, replicated from an antique photo. 
While the downstairs of the Safford Theater is being restored period Art Deco, plans for the upstairs will feature a modern interpretation, with contemporary decor and furniture. Here, light floods into the upstairs landing that faces Main Street.

