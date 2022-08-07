Common sense rules for staying safe in a lightning storm

The state of Arizona ranks high in lightning-related fatalities each summer. Most occur during the rainy season — monsoons — of June, July and August. Indeed, lightning storms can be spectacular, but great caution should be taken to avoid becoming caught outdoors in such a storm.
Doing so mostly involves using common sense that includes avoiding making one's self a lightning rod.
If a person is outdoors and sees lightning and hears thunder, even at what seems a great distance, it is time to begin seeking cover.
Storms often move at different speeds and before one realizes it a person can be running for cover from rain and seeing lightning striking close by. Seeing a bolt of lightning that is followed immediately by a the loud, crashing sound of thunder can strike terror in anybody's heart.
Before going on a trip, especially into the mountains, check out weather predictions provided by the National Weather Service. The NWS has easily accessible websites that provide such information.
Keep in mind that it is best to plan outdoor activities in the morning as thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoons, especially in mountainous areas.
It is particularly important that a person not be out in the open and preferably not in a thick stand of tall trees in the forest. Avoid isolated trees and if possible find a stand of shorter trees.
Those on bicycles, horseback, motorcycles or off-highway vehicles should dismount and move at least a short distance from them.
According to Ron Manuz, who was formerly Greenlee County Sheriff's Office liaison with the Greenlee Search & Rescue Unit, a person can avoid becoming something akin to a lightning rod by not having direct contact with the ground. He advises insulating one's self from the ground by standing on a rock, backpack, sleeping bag or some type of pad.
Things people should absolutely not do during a lightning storm in sit or lie down or return to an open area too soon. Wait at least 30 minutes after hearing the last rumble of thunder before returning to such an area.
Never pitch a tent near tall trees or use the tent for shelter.
If someone is struck by lightning, it is safe to attend to that person because the victim will not carry an electrical charge. Call for help immediately. That may be quite difficult when in the mountains because there are often dead spots where a cell phone signal cannot be acquired.
Manuz advised that people who enjoy camping, hiking, horseback riding or other outdoor activities in the high country or the desert, educate themselves about lightning and how to avoid being a a dangerous lightning-related situation.
He said, “With all the information that's out there on the Internet, it shouldn't take much effort to learn what a person should and shouldn't do to avoid being caught in a thunderstorm. And if they are, they can learn what to do to minimize the danger.”
He added, “It really all does come down to using common sense.”