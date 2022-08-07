Common sense rules for staying safe in a lightning storm
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

The state of Arizona ranks high in lightning-related fatalities each summer. Most occur during the rainy season — monsoons — of June, July and August. Indeed, lightning storms can be spectacular, but great caution should be taken to avoid becoming caught outdoors in such a storm.

Doing so mostly involves using common sense that includes avoiding making one's self a lightning rod.

