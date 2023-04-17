It turns out Phoebe Lamb is a good swaddler.

She learned that at the eighth Community Baby Shower, held Friday at the Safford City-Graham County Library. The event, which is organized by the library and sponsored by early childhood agency First Things First, featured an array of exhibits from healthcare, community service and other organizations that were on hand to provide skills and resources for new and expecting parents.

