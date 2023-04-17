Safford City-Graham County Library Early Literacy Coordinator Elizabeth Henley presents Phoebe Lamb, center, a new baby quilt at the Community Baby Shower held Friday in Safford. Also pictured on the left is Lamb's friend Angelica Ayon.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Diaper changing was one of the skills taught at the Community Baby Shower held Friday at the Safford City-Graham County Library.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Samantha Gonzalez, of Canyonlands Healthcare, distributed free baby formula at the Community Baby Shower on Friday.
She learned that at the eighth Community Baby Shower, held Friday at the Safford City-Graham County Library. The event, which is organized by the library and sponsored by early childhood agency First Things First, featured an array of exhibits from healthcare, community service and other organizations that were on hand to provide skills and resources for new and expecting parents.
Swaddling was one of those skills, and Lamb, whose son, Silas, is 3 months old, turned out to be pretty good at it. That was a relief for her because she, like many new mothers, said she suffers from “mom guilt” — a state of mind in which one remains convinced she is not doing enough for her baby no matter how hard she tries.
Elizabeth Henley, the library’s early literacy coordinator and the point person for Friday’s event, the opportunity to connect with other parents and experts who were on hand could help in the confidence department.
“They’re walking away from here with new infant care strategies,” she said.
They were also walking away with some swag. There were a number of giveaways at the event. Canyonlands Healthcare, for instance, was distributing free cans of baby formula. Dr. Frank Davis was among those stationed at the Canyonlands table. He said the free information and products alone made the event worthwhile.
“Babies are expensive,” he said.
Lamb, who won a drawing for a new baby quilt, said she’d recommend the event to all new parents.
“It’s nice to learn there’s a lot of resources for us,” she said.