Community Calendar for the week of July 3 Jun 28, 2022

JULY 2
Car show
WHEN 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE Main Street, Duncan
INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

Karaoke
WHEN 2 p.m.-midnight
WHERE Main Street, Duncan
INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

JULY 3
Community worship service
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Veterans Park, Skyline Drive, Duncan
INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

JULY 4
Pancake breakfast
WHEN 6:30 a.m.
WHERE Veterans Park, Skyline Drive, Duncan
INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

4th of July parade
WHEN 8-9 a.m.
WHERE Burro Alley, Morenci
INFO Register for a float at morenci.recdesk.com or call (928) 865-6598

Car show
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Morenci Community Center, 408 Burro Alley
INFO Winners will receive a professional car cleaning kit. Register by July 1 at morenci.recdesk.com or call (928) 865-6598.

Independence Day parade
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Main Street, Duncan
INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

3 vs. 3 basketball tournament
WHEN After Duncan July 4 parade (starts at 8 a.m.)
WHERE Duncan High School gymnasium, 108 Stadium St.
INFO $5 person to enter.

6 vs. 6 volleyball tournament
WHEN After basketball tournament
WHERE Duncan High School gymnasium, 108 Stadium St.
INFO $5 per person to enter. Volleyball teams must have at least two females on the court at all times.

Wheelbarrow competition
WHEN 6 p.m. (judging); 6:30 p.m. (racing)
WHERE Duncan High School Football Field, 108 Stadium St.
INFO Bring your best decorated wheelbarrow to the family picnic and grab a fast partner. Free to enter.

Fireworks
WHEN 8:30 p.m.
WHERE Duncan High School Football Field, 108 Stadium St.
INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

JULY 6
Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition monthly meeting
WHEN Noon
WHERE Greenlee County Cooperative Extension, 1684 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Find out what we can do for the youth in our community.

JULY 9
Candidate meet-and-greet
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Free and open to the public with light refreshments. Sponsored by the Greenlee Chamber of Commerce.

Candidate meet-and-greet
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE American Legion, 51 Frisco Ave., Clifton
INFO Free and open to the public with light refreshments. Sponsored by the Greenlee Chamber of Commerce.