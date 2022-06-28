JULY 2

Car show

WHEN 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE Main Street, Duncan

INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

Karaoke

WHEN 2 p.m.-midnight

WHERE Main Street, Duncan

INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

JULY 3

Community worship service

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Veterans Park, Skyline Drive, Duncan

INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

JULY 4

Pancake breakfast

WHEN 6:30 a.m.

WHERE Veterans Park, Skyline Drive, Duncan

INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

4th of July parade

WHEN 8-9 a.m.

WHERE Burro Alley, Morenci

INFO Register for a float at morenci.recdesk.com or call (928) 865-6598

Car show

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Morenci Community Center, 408 Burro Alley

INFO Winners will receive a professional car cleaning kit. Register by July 1 at morenci.recdesk.com or call (928) 865-6598.

Independence Day parade

WHEN 8 a.m.

WHERE Main Street, Duncan

INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

3 vs. 3 basketball tournament

WHEN After Duncan July 4 parade (starts at 8 a.m.)

WHERE Duncan High School gymnasium, 108 Stadium St.

INFO $5 person to enter.

6 vs. 6 volleyball tournament

WHEN After basketball tournament

WHERE Duncan High School gymnasium, 108 Stadium St.

INFO $5 per person to enter. Volleyball teams must have at least two females on the court at all times.

Wheelbarrow competition

WHEN 6 p.m. (judging); 6:30 p.m. (racing)

WHERE Duncan High School Football Field, 108 Stadium St.

INFO Bring your best decorated wheelbarrow to the family picnic and grab a fast partner. Free to enter.

Fireworks

WHEN 8:30 p.m.

WHERE Duncan High School Football Field, 108 Stadium St.

INFO Part of Duncan Community Independence Day Weekend activities

JULY 6

Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition monthly meeting

WHEN Noon

WHERE Greenlee County Cooperative Extension, 1684 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan

INFO Find out what we can do for the youth in our community.

JULY 9

Candidate meet-and-greet

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan

INFO Free and open to the public with light refreshments. Sponsored by the Greenlee Chamber of Commerce.

Candidate meet-and-greet

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE American Legion, 51 Frisco Ave., Clifton

INFO Free and open to the public with light refreshments. Sponsored by the Greenlee Chamber of Commerce.

