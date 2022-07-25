JULY 29
End of Summer Bash
WHEN 4-9:30 p.m.
WHERE 4048 W. Main St., Thatcher
INFO Family activities, food, games, prizes, movie (“Sing 2”). Dummy roping is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Water activities provided by the Thatcher Fire Department. Follow the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition on Facebook or @substanceabusecoalition on TikTok for updates, or call (928) 322-1747.
JULY 30
Soldiers Christmas in July
WHEN 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
WHERE Sarah’s Bull Pen, 912 W. Thatcher Blvd., Safford
INFO Help fund care packages for active military to help prevent active-duty suicides. Live band, 50/50 raffle and big ticket raffle.
AUGUST 2
Pressure canning meats
WHEN 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. 7th Ave., Safford
INFO The University of Arizona Graham County Cooperative Extension office will demonstrate how to use a pressure canner to preserve hamburger meat, stew and meatloaf. This 10 a.m class is for teens and adults and is two hours long. The class will repeat at 5 p.m.
AUGUST 6
Cub Scout Cub-O-Rama
WHEN 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE Pima Elementary School cafeteria, 101 S. Main St.
INFO Free event. Activities include monkey bridge, rain gutter regatta, remote control cars, beaded bracelets, box car race, BB gun shooting, balloon rockets, corn hole, bird feeders and obstacle course races.
AUGUST 11
Car Seat Safety Class
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, 1600 S. 20th Ave., Safford
INFO Come learn how to properly install a car seat to ensure your child’s safety.
AUGUST 13
The Big Splash Bash Fundraiser
WHEN 5-9 p.m.
WHERE Pima Pool & Park, 338-398 S 200 E
INFO Free pool (donations appreciated). Emergency vehicles on display. Music, food, games and raffle drawings. Plus, the big splash competition. All proceeds go toward a new fire station.
AUGUST 14
Gila Valley Hiking Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Ladybug Saddle to Turkey Flat (2.27 miles, moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers.
AUGUST 20-21
Volunteer trail maintenance on Mount Graham
WHEN 8 a.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday
WHERE Bear Canyon Trail on Mount Graham. Bear Canyon descends 3,700 feet over 4.5 miles, and with easy shuttle access at the top and bottom it's yet another amazing all-mountain bomber. The focus is on brush removal and tread work to keep the corridor open.
INFO Camping is reserved at Twilight Group Campsite for both nights. Workers will leave camp at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday, and will wrap up early in the afternoon on both days so folks can get a ride or a hike in.
Tools will be provided. Head and eye protection is required; bring a hard hat or bike helmet if you have one. Loaners are available if needed.
Volunteers need to bring:
-Camping gear and food for the weekend (drinking water is available at Arcadia Group Campsite but not at Twilight)
-Appropriate clothing for temps ranging from high 80s to low 40s
-Work gloves, head protection and eye protection
-Trail shoes or hiking boots, a pack and a bladder/bottles that can carry a minimum of 3 liters of water.
Questions? Email trailsteward@sdmb.org
AUGUST 28
Gila Valley Hiking Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Snow Flat to Treasure Park (3.12 miles; moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers.
SEPTEMBER 17
Hispanic Heritage Car Show
WHEN 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College South Campus, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Contact Matt McCabe at (928) 651-0555 or mpcarshow@protonmail.com for more information.
