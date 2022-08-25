AUGUST 27
Leilas’ Love Cornhole/Horseshoe Tourney
WHEN Signup at 10 a.m.; starts at 11 a.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds’ Freeport Pavilion, 527 Armory Road, Safford
INFO Entry is $40 per team. Cornhole to follow horseshoes. All proceeds will benefit childhood cancer foundations and the DAISY Scholarship Fund. Food and raffles. Prizes for first, second and third place. For more info or early signup, call Evanna at (928) 322-2118 or Vicki at (928) 322-5079.
AUGUST 28
Gila Valley Hiking Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Snow Flat to Treasure Park (3.12 miles; moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers.
AUGUST 30
Pima Fire Department open house
WHEN 6-8 p.m.
WHERE 86 S. 200 W., Pima
INFO Grab the family and go have some fun at the fire station! Will include apparatus displays, station tours, hose drills and food.
SEPTEMBER 10
5K on the Runway
WHEN 8 a.m. to noon; run starts at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Safford Regional Airport, 4570 E. Aviation Way
INFO All ages are welcome to join this free event to remember those who gave their lives in 9/11. There will be a 5K run on the runway, a family one-mile fun run, static aircraft display and food trucks. Contact catkins@saffordaz.gov.
SEPTEMBER 15
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Events include ranch bronc, cowgirl ranch bronc, cowboy tie-down roping, draw-pot team roping, stray gathering and kid’s calf scramble. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules. Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Limited to 24 entries per event. Late entries will be charged a $25 late fee. Credit card payment over phone, upon entry or cash only.
SEPTEMBER 16
Gila Valley Ministerial Association Blood Drive
WHEN 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE First United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford
INFO For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the American Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 or log onto redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code GVMA.
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 17
Hispanic Heritage Car Show
WHEN 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College South Campus, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Contact Matt McCabe at (928) 651-0555 or mpcarshow@protonmail.com for more information.
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Hispanic Heritage Dinner & Show
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. .Activity Center, Eastern Arizona College, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Show features mariachi music and folkloric dance. Keynote speaker is noted attorney and Morenci native Ernest Calderon. Tickets are $65 each or $520 to reserve a table of eight. Proceeds benefit the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund.
SEPTEMBER 22
DAR Constitution Week
WHEN 6-7 pm
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford
INFO Friends of the Library and DAR Gila Valley Chapter will co-host a patriotic program honoring the U.S. Constitution, patriots of the American Revolution and local high school essay winners. Free and open to the public, families are encouraged to attend. Freshly baked refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Bonnie Briscoe at (928) 428-5904, the library at (928) 432-4165 or any member of Gila Valley Chapter.
SEPTEMBER 23
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 5-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen's Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO Taste of the Trail fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Local restaurants will set up booths to share their salsas with the community. Proceeds will go to the Safford Lions Foundation.
SEPTEMBER 24
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen's Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO SalsaFest Challenge Amateur Salsa Competition starts at 11 a.m.
OCTOBER 15
Safford Lions 5K & 10K Fun Run
WHEN Check-in at 7 a.m.; Fun Run at 7:30 a.m.; 10K at 8 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park, 1651 Discovery Park Blvd., Safford
INFO Early registration on EventBrite. For more information, call Mike Garcia (928) 432-1430.
OCTOBER 29
Makers Market Halloween edition
WHEN 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE VFW, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Shopping, trick or treating, food, and more.
Email events to editor@eacourier.com