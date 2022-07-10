JULY 14
Car seat safety class
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, 1600 S. 20th Ave., Safford
INFO Come learn how to properly install a car seat to ensure your child’s safety.
JULY 16
Clark Peak Trail cleanup
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Clark Peak trailhead, Mount Graham
INFO Volunteers needed to help maintain the Clark Peak Trail during the weekend of July 16-17. Meet at the Clark Peak trailhead at 9 a.m. each morning to join Sky Islands Trail Stewards, Coronado National Forest (Safford District), the Gila Valley Adventure Club and the Gila Valley Hiking Club to groom the trail. Workers will meet back at the trailhead at 1 p.m. each day, where a free lunch will be provided. Free camping is available at Columbine Corrals Campground on the nights of July 15 and 16. Info and trailhead directions at https://bit.ly/3y0g6zM.Email ekpilling@hotmail.com or call/text Evan at (928) 273-4037 with any questions. A confirmation email will be sent out prior to the event.
13th annual Graham County Back to School Resource Fair
WHEN 9 a.m. to noon
WHERE Eastern Arizona College AP Building on Middle Campus, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO The Back-to-School Resource Fair is a community event providing information about family services and educational opportunities for learners of all ages. Backpacks with school supplies will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present with a parent or guardian. Call (928) 428-2511 for more information.
JULY 22
Gila Valley Pioneer Days Pickleball Tournament
WHEN 6-9 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School tennis courts, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Mixed doubles. Division 1 is ages 50 and older. Division 2 is ages 49 and younger. Max of 16 teams for each division. Cost is $20 per team. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-pioneer-days-pickleball-tournament-mixed-doubles-tickets-352429234327
Gila Valley Pioneer Days variety show
WHEN 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Safford Center for the Arts, 985 S. 14th Ave.
INFO Come watch amazing performances of local talent. Tickets are $3 each and available now.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days family rodeo
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Vard Lines Memorial Arena, Pima
INFO Enjoy great rodeo entertainment.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days family dance
WHEN 8:30-10:30 p.m.
WHERE Thatcher Elementary School playground, Fourth Avenue and Second Street, east of the school
INFO Great music and dancing for the whole family. Playground equipment will be available for younger children.
JULY 23
Gila Valley Pioneer Days Pickleball Tournament
WHEN 6-9 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School tennis courts, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Men’s doubles and women’s doubles. Division 1 is ages 50 and older. Division 2 is ages 49 and younger. Max of eight teams for each division. Cost is $20 per team. Men register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-pioneer-days-pickleball-tournament-mens-doubles-tickets-352449705557. Women sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-pioneer-days-pickleball-tournament-womens-doubles-tickets-352450006457
Gila Valley Pioneer Days 5K Run
WHEN 6 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School parking lot, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Cost is $15 per person. Register online by July 9 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Prizes from the top finishers. Packets and late registration will be available the night before at the family dance. Contact Rhett Dodge at (928) 965-1143 with questions.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days One-Mile Fun Run
WHEN 7 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School parking lot, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Anyone is welcome to enter. Contact Rhett Dodge at (928) 965-1143 with questions.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days co-ed volleyball tournament
WHEN 8 a.m.-noon
WHERE Various school gyms
INFO Registration deadline is July 19 at 5 p.m. Cost is $50 per team. Teams play in one of three divisions: A. most competitive, B. less competitive and C. recreational. Teams must have three females on the court at all times, and a female must hit the ball at least once before it clears the net. No more than eight players per team. Players can be only on one team.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days 3-on-3 basketball tournament
WHEN 1-5 p.m.
WHERE Various school gyms
INFO Registration deadline is July 19 at 5 p.m. Four divisions: A. 10 and under ($20 per team), B. 13 and under ($25 per team), C. 17 and under ($30 per team), and D. open division ($40 per team). Limit of four per team. Each player can be only on one team. Round-robin play, then single elimination.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days Parade
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Starts at Church Street and Third Avenue, Thatcher
INFO Entries gather at the Thatcher High School parking lot by 5 p.m. to line up. No political entries allowed. This year’s theme is, “Let Us All Press On.”
Gila Valley Pioneer Days fireworks
WHEN About 8 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College football field, Thatcher
INFO Look to the sky for the fireworks show after it gets dark.
AUGUST 6
Cub Scout Cub-O-Rama
WHEN 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE Pima Elementary School cafeteria, 101 S. Main St.
INFO Free event. Activities include monkey bridge, rain gutter regatta, remote control cars, beaded bracelets, box car race, BB gun shooting, balloon rockets, corn hole, bird feeders and obstacle course races.
AUGUST 11
AUGUST 14
Gila Valley Adventure Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Ladybug Saddle to Turkey Flat (2.27 miles, moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers.
AUGUST 28
Gila Valley Adventure Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Snow Flat to Treasure Park (3.12 miles; moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers.
