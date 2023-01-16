JANUARY 21
2023 Lions rededication and banquet
WHEN Free rededication ceremony, 9 a.m; banquet at noon
WHERE Ceremony is at the Melvin Jones Memorial, 15550 W. Highway 70, Fort Thomas; Banquet will be held at EAC’s Activities Center in Thatcher
INFO Featuring guest speaker and Lion’s former international director Carolyn Messier. Banquet tickets are $50. Can’t attend but want to donate? Purchase a ticket for a student or submit a donation of any amount. Do so at https://bit.ly/3A9g0HY.
Vaquero Productions New Year Rodeo
WHEN 9 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 Armory Road, Safford
INFO Team roping starts at 10 p.m. Junior roughstock competitions will start about 2 p.m. Bronc riding events are scheduled to begin about 6 p.m. Gate fee of $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12 will be charged beginning at 2 p.m. Concessions will be open, as will a cowboy gear booth. Contact (575) 535-8888 for more information.
Star Party
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Discovery Park, 1651 W. Discovery Park Blvd., Safford
INFO So you got a telescope for Christmas — now how do you use it? Come to Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park on Jan. 21 to find out. If you have your own telescope equipment, we will have people there to help you get it set up, etc. Admission is free and open to the public.
JANUARY 26-27
Arizona @ Work Job Fair
WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford
INFO Stay tuned to our page: www.facebook.com/AZGrahamGreenlee. More information to come.
JANUARY 28
Search and Rescue Indoor Cornhole Tournament
WHEN 1 p.m., registration; 2 p.m., competition begins
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tournament will benefit the Graham County Search and Rescue organization. Bring a partner. Registration is $40 per team. Call Ronnie Glaspie at (928) 965-3706 to register.
Paint n’ Sip
WHEN 6-8 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Swift Murphy Post 32, 531 S. 11th Ave., Safford
INFO Open to all ages. Sip your favorite wine or beverage while creating your own masterpiece. $30 per canvas. All supplies provided. Contact Jackie Graves at (928) 231-6195 for more information.
FEBRUARY 4
Gems of Greenlee Photography Competition and Exhibition
WHEN 4-6 p.m. (reception)
WHERE Art Depot, Clifton Train Station
INFO All ages encouraged to participate. Cash prizes awarded. Registration form can be found at artdepotofclifton.org. Email artdepotartcouncil@gmail.com or text Pamela at (928) 965-0669 for more information.
FEBRUARY 9-12
Gila Valley Fiddle Festival and Contest
WHEN See below
WHERE Mount Graham Golf Club, 4250 W. Golf Course Road, Thatcher
INFO there is entertainment for everyone during this exciting event. The early birds get together on Thursday evening for a pot luck with all the meats provided. Friday is set-up-the-stage day with a delicious barbecue potluck dinner with the main course catered by the Double R Grill at the golf course. It’s also jam-session/open mic night with a guest band. This dinner and show is $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Sponsors to the event get two free tickets for Friday night. Saturday begins with registration at 8 a.m. and contest at 9 a.m.. The Saturday night dance will have a rockin’ band ready to jam, so bring your dancing shoes and a date! Event is $6 or $10 per couple. The Sunday Morning Old-Time Gospel Hour will be led by Beth Cox from 8 to 9 a.m. The contest will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. and will end approximately 3 p.m.. The restaurant and golf course close at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The contest includes various age groups and embraces a variety of fiddle genres, including a vocal contest, a band contest and a twin fiddle division. In addition, there will be a Show Your Stuff contest. Each fiddler has six minutes to perform. This special division has $1,500 in prize money and five places. Registration is $5 to $10.
MARCH 15
Pima Fire Fest Car Show
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Pima High School, 38 E. 200 S., Pima
INFO All-classes car show with top 20 awards. All proceeds go to the Pima Volunteer Fire
Department. Vehicle registration is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event.
Vendor fees are $50. Pre-register at 525 S. Sixth Ave., Safford.