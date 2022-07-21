JULY 23
Gila Valley Pioneer Days Pickleball Tournament
WHEN 6-9 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School tennis courts, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Men’s doubles and women’s doubles. Division 1 is ages 50 and older. Division 2 is ages 49 and younger. Max of eight teams for each division. Cost is $20 per team. Men register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-pioneer-days-pickleball-tournament-mens-doubles-tickets-352449705557. Women sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-pioneer-days-pickleball-tournament-womens-doubles-tickets-352450006457
Gila Valley Pioneer Days 5K Run
WHEN 6 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School parking lot, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Cost is $15 per person. Register online by July 9 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Prizes from the top finishers. Packets and late registration will be available the night before at the family dance. Contact Rhett Dodge at (928) 965-1143 with questions.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days One-Mile Fun Run
WHEN 7 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School parking lot, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Anyone is welcome to enter. Contact Rhett Dodge at (928) 965-1143 with questions.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days co-ed volleyball tournament
WHEN 8 a.m.-noon
WHERE Various school gyms
INFO Registration deadline is July 19 at 5 p.m. Cost is $50 per team. Teams play in one of three divisions: A. most competitive, B. less competitive and C. recreational. Teams must have three females on the court at all times, and a female must hit the ball at least once before it clears the net. No more than eight players per team. Players can be only on one team.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days 3-on-3 basketball tournament
WHEN 1-5 p.m.
WHERE Various school gyms
INFO Registration deadline is July 19 at 5 p.m. Four divisions: A. 10 and under ($20 per team), B. 13 and under ($25 per team), C. 17 and under ($30 per team), and D. open division ($40 per team). Limit of four per team. Each player can be only on one team. Round-robin play, then single elimination.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days Parade
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Starts at Church Street and Third Avenue, Thatcher
INFO Entries gather at the Thatcher High School parking lot by 5 p.m. to line up. No political entries allowed. This year’s theme is, “Let Us All Press On.”
Gila Valley Pioneer Days fireworks
WHEN About 8 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College football field, Thatcher
INFO Look to the sky for the fireworks show after it gets dark.
July 26
Preparing Your Harvest for the County Fair
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/3aNarFy
INFO Learn how to submit your harvest and win a blue ribbon at this year's fair! This free event shares information on county fair registration, ideas for entries, when and how to harvest, preparing herbs, preparing flowers, and horticultural judging. Hosted by Yavapai County Master Gardener Speakers' Bureau and presented by Marion Johnston, master gardener.
JULY 29
End of Summer Bash
WHEN 4-9:30 p.m.
WHERE 4048 W. Main St., Thatcher
INFO Family activities, food, games, prizes, movie (“Sing 2”). Dummy roping is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Water activities provided by the Thatcher Fire Department. Follow the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition on Facebook or @substanceabusecoalition on TikTok for updates, or call (928) 322-1747.
JULY 30
Soldiers Christmas in July
WHEN 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
WHERE Sarah’s Bull Pen, 912 W. Thatcher Blvd., Safford
INFO Help fund care packages for active military to help prevent active-duty suicides. Live band, 50/50 raffle and big ticket raffle.
AUGUST 6
Cub Scout Cub-O-Rama
WHEN 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE Pima Elementary School cafeteria, 101 S. Main St.
INFO Free event. Activities include monkey bridge, rain gutter regatta, remote control cars, beaded bracelets, box car race, BB gun shooting, balloon rockets, corn hole, bird feeders and obstacle course races.
AUGUST 11
Car Seat Safety Class
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, 1600 S. 20th Ave., Safford
INFO Come learn how to properly install a car seat to ensure your child’s safety.
AUGUST 13
The Big Splash Bash Fundraiser
WHEN 5-9 p.m.
WHERE Pima Pool & Park, 338-398 S 200 E
INFO Free pool (donations appreciated). Emergency vehicles on display. Music, food, games and raffle drawings. Plus, the big splash competition. All proceeds go toward a new fire station.
AUGUST 14
Gila Valley Hiking Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Ladybug Saddle to Turkey Flat (2.27 miles, moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers.
AUGUST 28
Gila Valley Hiking Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Snow Flat to Treasure Park (3.12 miles; moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers.
SEPTEMBER 17
Hispanic Heritage Car Show
WHEN 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College South Campus, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Contact Matt McCabe at (928) 651-0555 or mpcarshow@protonmail.com for more information.
