SAFFORD — Awareness, education and the reality of a drug situation in Graham County was the focus of a community gathering on the steps of the Graham County Courthouse on Thursday night.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition staged the annual Overdose Awareness. Jan Napier, organizer of the event, read the 2019 Overdose Awareness Day proclamation, which was signed by elected officials from Thatcher, Safford and Graham County. The opioid overdose antidote naloxone was also available at the event.
“We want every first aid kit in the valley to have Narcan in it; it is so important,” Napier said.
Purple balloons were released in memory of those lost to drug overdoses, and a musical number followed multiple several speakers including Maria Kouts, wife of Safford Mayor Jason Kouts.
“I am a mama of a drug addict, and a year and a half ago, we lost our son to a $5 bump of heroin,” Maria said. “So, as a community, wrap your arms around families of addicts; wrap your arms around addicts and let’s do this together. Let’s speak loud; let’s speak destiny. Let’s not stick our head in the sand. You know someone who is struggling, don’t put shame on them; don’t label them. Give them hope that’s in you, and together we can make a difference.”