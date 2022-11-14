Safford's Tim Taylor is a veteran from a family of veterans dating back to the American Revolution.
He himself was a member of the Army Special Forces, a Green Beret, whose service included being among the last U.S. troops stationed in Laos before the United States withdrew from that country in 1973.
"I literally turned the lights out as we left," Taylor recalled Friday in front of the Graham County Court House in downtown Safford, where he was the featured speaker in the community's Veterans Day celebration.
The morning's events, which started with parade and concluded with prayers, songs and speeches at the courthouse was much more celebratory than the reception Taylor recalled when he originally returned home from his military service.
"I appreciate being thanked from my service," he said. "That wasn't always the case."
Nevertheless, he reminded the audience that the time to honor him and other survivors of past wars is not on Memorial Day. While that day is set aside from persons killed in service, Veterans Day pays tribute to those who lived.
"It's my day," Taylor said.
Friday's ceremony included multiple musical performances by the local duo of Sharon Watson and Joe Goodman. They included a rendition of the Lee Greenwood standard, "God Bless the U.S.A."