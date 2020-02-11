THATCHER — EAC’s Fine Arts Division announced seven of its Art Department faculty are featured in a free Art Faculty Show and Reception.
The featured artists include Nancy Barnett, Deanna Cluff, Stuart Gibson, Rennie Godfrey, Jeff Henley, Erika Johnston and Sandee Payne.
The showcase reception will be held Monday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Art Guild of Eastern Arizona’s Little Art Gallery, located at 3915 W. Main St, in Thatcher.
The show will be available for viewing during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will stay open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through March 7, when the show will close.
“This year’s EAC art faculty show is going to be the best yet, due to the Art Guild’s dedicated gallery space and their ability to display 3D work,” said Henley, EAC’s Art Department chair and coordinator of this event. “Art openings make great date nights and great family nights, so mark your calendar now for a great night of culture and entertainment without breaking the bank.”
For more information on this event contact Henley at 928-428-8470 or by e-mail at jeff.henley@eac.edu.