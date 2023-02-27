Community leaders agree to form homeless coalition

Community leaders and individuals serving the needs of the homeless have joined in an effort to end homelessness in the Gila Valley.
Last Wednesday’s snowfall served as a frigid reminder of humanity’s struggle with the elements. As snow fell and the wind blew, the Graham County Local Coalition to End Homelessness was officially formed.
There weren't any empty seats at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce for the meeting. Many of the attendees were church volunteers, food pantry workers or shelter employees. Most work with individuals fighting homelessness on a daily basis.
The need is there
David Bridge, director of special programs for the Department of Public Housing, asked the attendees to describe the homeless situation in Graham County.
Linda Lopez, president of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Thrift Store shared the statistics of those in need during the last quarter.
From October 2022 to December 2022, St. Vincent de Paul helped place 53 people in a motel, distributed roughly 2,000 food boxes, helped 15 people with travel expenses and provided 293 people clothes. Also, the pantry has given out $316 worth of hygiene essentials.
“In this county, St. Vincent has served 8,097 people,” Lopez said.
Bridge said the U.S. government has passed a resolution to reduce homelessness by 25 percent by 2025. He then asked if the group was willing to end homelessness in Safford, and the group agreed to join together in the effort. Bridge said the Graham County Local Coalition to End Homelessness would work well due to its common goals.
Support available
“We have money right now," Bridge said. "We have $100,000 set aside for Graham County to build this coalition, and this money is as flexible as state money gets. We could use it for services, for administrative things like posting meetings and facilitating meetings.”
The Department of Special Programs for the Department of Public Housing has this funding available, but Bridge said the department requests to have a point of contact for clarity of communication. Bridge suggested the Community Partners organization as the county’s point of contact.
Terrance Watkins, housing director at Community Partners, explained that if the group chose to become a committee there would still be several steps needed before the area would be eligible for government funding. Several committees within the group would have to be formed, including an outreach committee, a membership committee and a point-in-time committee. Coordination would be key.
At the end of the meeting the group agreed by vote to have Community Partners become the point of contact for the Department of Public Housing, representing the Graham County Local Coalition to End Homelessness.
After the meeting Eric Baietta, with The River Hope for the Homeless Ministry, said he was appreciative of the community’s group efforts.
“I thought it was beautiful that everybody was coming together for something like that,” he said. “I felt that there was a lot of great leadership there too. I’m very excited for the doors the Lord is opening for us.”
He said it was amazing that so many people within the community showed up to play their part in the coalition.
“It's good to be here to see things get started. It was truly beautiful to see everybody on the same page,” Baietta said.