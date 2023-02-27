Community leaders agree to form homeless coalition

Graham County Supervisor Paul David stands at the meeting located at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce last week to discuss the Graham County Local Coalition to End Homelessness.

 PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY

Community leaders and individuals serving the needs of the homeless have joined in an effort to end homelessness in the Gila Valley.

Last Wednesday’s snowfall served as a frigid reminder of humanity’s struggle with the elements. As snow fell and the wind blew, the Graham County Local Coalition to End Homelessness was officially formed.

Tags

Load comments