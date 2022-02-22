Gila Valley Made’s first mural was painted a few months ago and the response was immediate.
“People were super interested in it and it drew so many people down,” co-owner Taylor Ludwig said.
And now passersby have a whole lot more to look at. The rest of the building was the canvas for a community mural event over the weekend.
It’s part of local artist Brandt Woods’ year-long goal to paint 31 murals along Main Street in Safford. But this is the first time he’s invited the public to have a hand in the process.
“It’s mostly been in private or with one other person, but never with the community,” he said Saturday. “But so many people asked me ‘When can I come help? When can I come help?’
Many of Woods’ murals have been in hard-to-reach places like rooftops. But the side of Gila Valley Made’s building facing South 6th Avenue was perfect for something more ambitious.
“This was something I felt like I could control,” he said. A food truck was brought out, music was put on and a steady stream of friends and strangers alike came by to help pull it all together.
The building’s concrete architecture forms eight rectangular panels, each of which was chosen for a different scene.
The centerpiece is a yellow Southwestern scene captioned “Babes Support Babes” — a fitting ethos for the women-owned business.
“I saw a picture of that somewhere and brought the idea to Brandt,” Ludwig said. “He said ‘I have the perfect girl who can do it.’”
He recruited Mandy Matthews, an artist from Thatcher who now lives in Gilbert.
She started Thursday and spent the first five or six hours tackling the main lettering. By Friday she was onto accent colors and backgrounds. All told, she expected the project would take around three days.
“Her vision was everything and more than I could have put together,” Ludwig said. “The way that their artist minds work is crazy. How can you make something from nothing and have it be that great?”
The art also has real utility for the community, Ludwig said.
“The pretty, bright blocks draw people from the highway. So having this wall filled up will pull people in,” she said. “... It brings people to downtown and of course generates business into the downtown area.”
For Matthews, it was a special opportunity to give back to the area.
“I love it because when I was growing up there just wasn’t this kind of thing,” she said. “I’m so happy to be a part of it and it’s cool to be back in the hometown to help contribute a little bit.”
That same feeling brought out another Thatcher artist and longtime friend of Woods, Andra Jensen. She spent time Friday working on “AZ” lettering and a bright pink hummingbird.
“Brandt is an old friend of mine, we took our first college painting class together years and years ago,” she said. “Now we’re both professional artists.”
Jensen has seen the local art community grow and evolve over the years, she said.
“We don’t always experience very much art in the valley and I’d love to see that change. I love seeing that change,” she said. “I’ve done a little bit but Brandt has guts to do more than I do.”
With all eight of the Gila Valley Made murals completed, Woods will be through 20 pieces of his 31-mural goal. Plans for the rest are coming together quickly.
“I have at least eight locked in so we’re almost there,” he said.