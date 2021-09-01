Attorneys handling a case where an 86-year-old man is accused of attacking his neighbor with a hammer agreed Wednesday to postpone his preliminary hearing for several reasons, including questions about his competency.
Defense attorney Josi Lopez told Judge Gary Griffith she had serious concerns about Roy Anderson's health and his mental competency. She suggested, and Chief Deputy Graham County Attorney Allan Perkins agreed, a hearing about whether he should be bound over for trial should be postponed until the jail had a chance to straighten out his medications and she had an opportunity to file a motion seeking a competency evaluation. The delay would also give Anderson a chance to find someone to bring his hearing aids to him at the jail, Lopez said.
Several times during the hearing Anderson loudly proclaimed his innocence, complained about his incarceration and expressed his distress that his attorney hadn't been able to reach his son. Lopez explained to the judge Anderson's son's phone number is in his wallet and the number he recited from memory came back as "not in service." The wallet, she said, is in the custody of the Graham County Sheriff's Office.
"That's why they took my wallet and my money, so I couldn't get to my son," Anderson said. "This sucks. I'm the injured party here."
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, an East Sanchez Road resident called 911 around 1 p.m. Aug. 27, to report that Anderson attacked him with a hammer after he confronted him for trespassing on his land and cutting his barbed wire fence to get around the front-end loader tractor he'd parked in front of a BLM gate Anderson has been using.
The man told deputies Anderson has repeatedly trespassed on his land and the attack ended when he stepped on Anderson's hand to get the hammer away. When he walked to his house to call 911, the man said he heard a gunshot, according to the report.
Anderson, who said he was rock hunting, admitted to cutting the fence, but he told deputies he only used the hammer to climb up onto the tractor to remove the keys.
Anderson also admitted to firing a .22 caliber round into the ground, according to the report. A deputy found a bullet casing near Anderson’s truck.
Anderson was booked into the Graham County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon, trespassing and criminal damage after he was taken to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center for stitches for a larger laceration on his hand.
The suspect said he didn’t know if he cut his hand on the barbed wire, but it was the hand that was stepped on, the report said.
The homeowner gave deputies a video that showed some of the confrontation, the report said.
Lopez argued for Anderson's release Wednesday, saying he has serious health issues and he's not getting the prescribed medications he needs in jail. She also had concerns about going forward with the proceedings because of Anderson's hearing loss and her concerns about his mental competency.
Defendants can be declared incompetent by judges if psychologists determine they don't understand court proceedings and/or can't help their attorneys prepare a defense. Incompetency is sometimes the result of mental illness or substance abuse issues, other times it's caused by age or brain damage. Psychologists also determine if the incompetent defendant is "restorable" or not.
If a defendant is declared incompetent, but restorable they often go through a "restoration" program that involves classes, therapy and medication. When defendants are declared incompetent, non-restorable, prosecutors sometimes try to have them civilly committed if they believe them to be a danger to themselves or others.
During Wednesday's hearing, Anderson repeatedly tried to tell his side of the story. He first told the judge there is no private property where the incident occurred and later complained that nobody seems to know what prescriptive easements are. The judge assured him he did, but that wasn't what the hearing was about.
When asked, Lopez assured the judge her concerns about Anderson's competency went beyond his insistence on his innocence.
Perkins and the alleged victim in the case, who was in the courtroom, did not object to the delay, but argued against Anderson's release. Perkins said Anderson's outbursts during the hearing showed he's unwilling to listen to anyone of authority and he said the victim remains frightened of him. The prosecutor did, however, agree that Anderson's competency is in serious question.
During the video provided by the alleged victim, Perkins said Anderson alternates between raging and threatening the victim with rocks to joking with him in a calm manner.
Graham County Sheriff's personnel assured Lopez they would provide her client with the phone numbers in his wallet in the hopes he can find someone to bring him his hearing aids and possibly his medications.
Anderson told his attorney he wasn't a flight risk and upon learning he would not be released from custody, he yelled, "You're killing me!"
As he was led past the alleged victim and out into the hallway, he muttered, "Maybe if I die you'll be happy about it."
The parties are scheduled to meet again Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m.