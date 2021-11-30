Doctors are in the process of determining if a 9-year-old Graham County boy charged with attempted murder is competent to stand trial.
One doctor’s report has come back, but a second opinion has been sought, Deputy Graham County Attorney Stephen Lundell said last week.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, an emergency room nurse called the sheriff’s office from Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Oct. 2 upon learning a 9-year-old boy had confessed to putting bleach, acetone and Ajax into body washes, shampoo and toothpaste because he wanted his father’s fiancée to “leave.”
The father told a responding deputy that he, his fiancée and the fiancée’s daughters had been suffering from rashes, dry skin, headaches, dizziness and eye issues for the last few months and his son had confessed to being the cause.
When interviewed by a deputy, the boy confessed to the actions, saying he had a “lot of hate built up inside of him and the hate takes over his body....he cannot control his hate and bad side,” the report said.
Part of him loves his father’s fiancée, but part of him wants his mother and father to reunite, the boy told the deputy.
“I asked him if by ‘leave’ if he means just to leave the house or to be gone for good and dead. (He) stated the bad/hateful part of him might want (the fiancee) dead,” a deputy wrote in his report.
The boy said he got the idea to mix the substances after watching the animated adult sitcom “Rick and Morty” while visiting his mother in California.
The boy also confessed to urinating in the woman’s contact case and rubbing the toothbrush she and his father shared in dog feces, the report stated.
The boy told the deputy he didn’t intend to harm his father or the fiancée’s daughters.
If doctors and the judge determine the boy understands the nature of the charges against him and can assist his attorney in mounting a defense, he will face attempted murder, aggravated assault and adding poison to another product charges.
If convicted, he could be held in the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections until his 18th birthday. Other options include probation and time in a juvenile treatment facility.
He is currently being held in a Pinal County juvenile facility.