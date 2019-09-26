SAFFORD — With the U.S. House of Representatives formally opening an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and the White House releasing a transcript of a telephone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, candidates in the 2020 election for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District weighed in on the week’s developments.
The inquiry was sparked by that telephone call, in which Trump allegedly asked the Ukrainian government to investigate one of his main Democratic rivals in next year’s presidential election: former vice president Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter, over alleged corruption related to the latter’s business dealings in Ukraine.
“The socialist Democrats are at it again, now working to impeach President Trump because of a phone call that they have not seen a transcript of,” said Republican candidate Chris Taylor, of Safford, in a statement issued before Trump’s release of that transcript. “They know that the American people support our president and will re-elect him in 2020, so they are trying to remove him any way they can. Democrats need to move on from this political witch hunt and focus on working with the president to move our country forward.”
The district’s current congressman, Democrat Tom O’Halleran, later made his own statement.
“Yesterday, (House) Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal inquiry process to investigate alleged abuse of power by the president. As a former law enforcement officer who investigated corruption and criminal activity, I have been trained to follow the facts. The memo released by the White House this morning (Wednesday, Sept. 25) reinforces the need for this investigation to continue. My vote on this matter will be based on the evidence gathered during the inquiry process.”
One of O’Halleran’s challengers in the 2020 primary election, former state Senator Barbara McGuire, of Kearny, said, “Those in Congress not supporting a formal impeachment inquiry at this time and busy playing dodgeball are doing so at the expense of our nation’s security and should be held accountable.”
Democratic candidate Eva Putzova, of Flagstaff, and Republican candidate Tiffany Shedd, of Eloy, had not issued formal statements as of Thursday morning, and both spoke out on social media.
“The Squad’s platform is the Democratic Party’s platform,” Shedd posted on Facebook and Twitter. “Now, more than ever, it’s critical that Republicans take back the House and re-elect President Trump!”
Putzova’s reaction to the news was briefer: “About time.” Putzova then turned to the 2020 election, tweeting of O’Halleran: “My opponent is one of the few Democrats left who doesn’t think think Trump deserves to be impeached. I think he’s completely wrong. We can’t wait any longer.”
Arizona CD1 represents Graham and Greenlee counties.