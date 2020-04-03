Construction projects around the Gila Valley are continuing for now, but like other businesses, construction firms are dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As one of the essential businesses listed by Gov. Doug Ducey, construction companies are exempt from the March 30 stay-at-home order.
According to an article on The Hill, a Washington, D.C.-based news website, construction work continues in many parts of the country. Construction has been declared an essential industry in the nation’s capital and in California. However, in Boston all regular construction was suspended in mid-March, with only city-approved emergency work allowed.
Peter Vlassis, owner of Southern Arizona Concrete Pumping in Safford, said the company had been staying busy with projects at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, Mount Graham Shopping Center, the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant under construction and the new Harbor Freight store, as well as home construction.
However, Vlassis is concerned about future work.
“I don’t know where we’ll be in two or three months. We’re hoping we can have enough internal projects to keep our guys busy.”
Vlassis said potential future contracts included the new Safford Police Station, the new Dorothy Stinson Elementary School and Town of Thatcher projects.
“It will be a big help for us if the municipalities go through with their projects,” he said.
Safford City Manager Horatio Skeete said the city’s projects, including the new police station, are still moving forward.
Thatcher Town Manager Heath Brown said the town had considered whether to go ahead with its recreation complex, which is in the early phase of construction. Town workers are preparing the ground, with hopes of planting grass in May or June. Brown said that if grass can’t be planted then, it will have to wait another year.
Brown said plans could change as the COVID-19 crisis develops, and the town was taking it one day at a time.
Until the pandemic passes, Thatcher has suspended a free program that delivered trucks to residences for trash pickup. Residents could fill the trucks with their trash, which the town would collect. The town would then burn it, in the case of tree limbs, or take it to the landfill. Brown said two part-time employees who delivered the trucks have been furloughed for now.
Richie Yentsch, owner of Yentsch Concrete in Safford, said his company has not stopped working, though a couple of private lenders had backed out over virus-related concerns.
John Howard, of the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, said the pandemic has slowed progress on the coalition’s House of Hope sober living facility. Howard said the coalition is waiting on bids for the dirt work and foundations, and the process will take about two weeks longer than anticipated. Howard said COVID-19 restrictions have made reaching businesses a bit harder. He hoped construction could start by early July.
“It’s definitely put a damper on it, but it’s still going to happen,” Howard said.