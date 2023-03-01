Schools and organizations serving K-12 students have an opportunity to win $2,500 toward a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) project or club.
Broadband service provider Sparklight is soliciting entries in its fifth annual Dream Bigger social media campaign.
K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves may enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project — whether for equipment, competition fees, curriculum development, field trips or other materials — and how it benefits students.
Six winners will each receive a $2,500 donation.
“Sparklight has long recognized the importance of STEM education in equipping students with the skills
to overcome the digital divide,” said Trish Niemann, Sparklight's vice president of communications strategy. “Our annual Dream Bigger contest helps support STEM-based curricular and extracurricular initiatives that get children interested in STEM concepts early on, sparking an interest that could last a lifetime.”
Entries will be accepted through March 22 at sparklight.com/contest. Twelve finalists will be selected by Sparklight, and the six winners will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31.
The finalists, as well as the winning schools and organizations, will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.