Moonshot Instagram - Graham/Greenlee

Aspiring entrepreneurs in Graham and Greenlee counties have an opportunity to test their ideas in a competition that offers mentorship, cash prizes, scholarships and more.

The Moonshot 2022-2023 fourth annual AZ Pioneer Pitch Statewide Tour allows individuals with a “moonshot” idea or an existing business they like to expand, or even just a product or business idea they’ve scribbled down on a napkin, to pitch their business plan in a Shark Tank-like environment.

