Aspiring entrepreneurs in Graham and Greenlee counties have an opportunity to test their ideas in a competition that offers mentorship, cash prizes, scholarships and more.
The Moonshot 2022-2023 fourth annual AZ Pioneer Pitch Statewide Tour allows individuals with a “moonshot” idea or an existing business they like to expand, or even just a product or business idea they’ve scribbled down on a napkin, to pitch their business plan in a Shark Tank-like environment.
The tour will be making a stop at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher on June 22 and 23. The opening day will consist of a reception for contestants, judges and sponsors. The reception is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The second day is competition day. The day’s activities will culminate in contestants pitching their ideas to a panel for a chance to win $1,500 cash, six months of free business internet service through Valley Telecom and a three-day QuickBooks course through the EAC Small Business Development Center.
The first place winner also will go on to compete in the statewide finals competition for a $10,000 cash prize. The event, which also honors successful Moonshot entrepreneurs, will be held in Flagstaff in July.
Second- and third-place winners at EAC will receive $1,000 and $500, respectively.
Registered Graham and Greenlee Pioneer Pitch participants can attend free workshops to receive assistance in preparing and perfecting their five-minute pitch for competition day.
Workshops will be held on June 14 and June 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at EAC’s Academic Programs Building, Room 111. Participants may come to one or both workshops.
To apply for the Pioneer Pitch contest, candidates must submit an online application at https://www.azpioneerpitch.org/graham_greenlee.html. Applicants will need to explain their start-up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why their product is better than what is already on the market.
After applying for the AZ Pitch competition, applicants should also register for the Moonshot workshops hosted by EAC SBDC at https://bit.ly/3M9Aq95.
Moonshot is a 23-year-old Arizona-based non-profit that helps entrepreneurs and economic development groups. CEO Scott Hathcock created the organization’s first business pitch event in Flagstaff in 2018. According to the Moonshot website, the event was such a hit that the organization went on the road to economic development leaders in rural communities, like Verde Valley and Winslow, and partnered with city officials to set up tour spots in those areas as well.
Over the years, the tour has grown substantially and now boasts 10 Pioneer Pitch event stops in 2023, Moonshot reported.