Safford's volunteer firefighters were able to practice several skills Sunday morning after a local homeowner offered to let the city burn their home at 11th Street and Highway 191, SFD Chief Clark Bingham said. They learned more about such things as fire development, hose management, ladder truck placement and chair saw tactics, he said.
