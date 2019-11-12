SAFFORD — Local ranchers filled the Graham County Fairgrounds’ Common Sense Building last Friday for a one-night marketing workshop.
The workshop was arranged and hosted by Nate Brawley, Assistant to Extension Livestock Production with the University of Arizona Graham County Cooperative Extension. Brawley, who started with the Extension in April 2019, opened the event by welcoming the full house of ranchers. His specific task is to work with livestock producers.
Speakers included O Bar O Ranch manager Dustin Todd, who came from Bonita to discuss adding a production steer class to the next Graham County Fair; Mark Brawley, of Farm Credit Services, who offered a banker’s perspective on ranch and cattle buying; Amanda Mayfield, of Superior Livestock Auction, who clarified the auction process; and IMI Global regional auditor Erica Valdez, who offered insights into auditing. Speakers also took questions from the audience.
“If we’re going to stay in business, we’ve got to stay up with the changes,” Mayfield said. “The opportunities for marketing have increased.”
“Ranches are getting more and more expensive, and prices keep going up,” Mark Brawley said. “There’s still a lot of buyers out there interested in buying ranches, but they’re becoming harder and harder to finance.”
While taking in the speakers, guests also enjoyed a tri-tip dinner and door prize drawings. The workshop was sponsored by Carter’s Custom Cuts, Desert Cross Veterinary Hospital, Dixie Willow Emporium, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Farm Credit Services, Pollock’s Western Outfitters and Tractor Supply.