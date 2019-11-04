SAFFORD — Ten years ago, the Copper Steer Steakhouse opened its doors to Gila Valley diners and, last Saturday, owners Parrish and Maureen Blasius threw a great party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
The anniversary bash for the Copper Steer, which got a makeover earlier this year courtesy of the Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible,” got started shortly before noon Saturday and continued into the evening. Guests enjoyed $10 food basket specials, a happy hour and, later in the event, dancing to live Western music from The Tumbleweeds; a DJ also provided tunes.
Adding to the festivities, family and friends joined the Blasiuses Saturday afternoon for the grand opening of the restaurant’s Copper Top Landing upstairs patio. Maureen Blasius did the ribbon-cutting honors in a Graham County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.