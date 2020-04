Adam O'Doherty CEO of Graham and Greenlee County United Way, left presents a $140,000 check to Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director for COVID-19 testing kits. According to Douglas, the money will be used to purchase a total of 10,000 kits.

“The tests should be enough for covering 25% of our population,” Douglas said. “This will help keep people out of the hospital and is a de-escalation mitigation measure. This is just a tool that will help our businesses and us to get us back on track to normalcy.”

The rapid test kits will be used to treat symptomatic individuals who may have COVID-19 as well as household members of a confirmed case, Douglas said. The tests will not be ordered all at once because they expire after six months.