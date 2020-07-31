The Graham County Health Department announced Friday night that 27 more county residents have COVID-19, bringing the total number up to 492.
One hundred and eight residents have recovered from the virus; nine have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control also announced Friday that another 68,042 people in the U.S. have COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,473,974. Another 1,216 deaths were also announced. The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 is 151,499.